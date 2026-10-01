Going Once, Going Twice: Village Park Shoplot Reportedly Sold For RM6.8mil

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The commercial lot housing Village Park, the famous nasi lemak spot in Damansara Utama, Petaling Jaya, has reportedly been sold in an auction for RM6.8 million.

A post on Facebook by Selangor Auction Property said 14 bids were placed for the property that started with an auction price of RM5.3 million.

The identity of the winning bidder was not disclosed, although speculations circulating on social media say it might be the owner of Village Park itself.

Many also believe the purchase is a significant investment that will yield large returns, unless the restaurant decides to move out.

That’s overpriced. Imagine if Village Park relocates. The building owner will be crying into the night,” said one Threads user.

Earlier, we reported that the property was being put under the hammer and not Village Park itself.

The news brought about a swirl of speculation and rumors of nasi lemak lovers, but there’s no reason to worry as the restaurant made no indications of moving away from the familiar spot.

Village Park is a favourite among locals for their nasi lemak served with crispy fried chicken.

The restaurant regularly attracts long queues, with its combination of fragrant coconut rice, sambal, fried chicken, anchovies, peanuts and cucumber becoming one of the Klang Valley’s most recognisable versions of the Malaysian staple.

For now, foodies can rest easy and still continue to get their Village Park nasi lemak fix whenever they want to.

READ MORE: Village Park’s Damansara Uptown Shoplot Reportedly Up For Auction At RM5.3 Million

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