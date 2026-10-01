Former UiTM Holdings CEO Claims Trial Over RM37.37m Criminal Breach Of Trust

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The man at the centre of the UiTM Holdings Sdn Bhd scandal involving RM37,374,612.68 pleaded not guilty to a criminal breach of trust charge at the Shah Alam Sessions Court today.

According to Awani, former chief executive officer of UiTM Holdings Sdn Bhd, Azlizan Fadzil, 53, subsequently claimed trial at the Shah Alam Sessions Court over the alleged offence.

The charge was related to funds allegedly entrusted to him for the development and investment of a 50-megawatt (MW) large-scale solar photovoltaic power generation project in Gambang, Pahang.

According to the charge, the alleged offence took place between Feb 2 and Oct 2, 2017, at a bank located at the UiTM Shah Alam branch.

Azlizan was charged under Section 409 of the Penal Code, which provides for imprisonment of between two and 20 years, whipping and a possible fine upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Lau Chin How proposed bail of RM100,000 with one surety, along with an additional condition requiring Azlizan to report to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) every three months.

However, defence lawyer Hasshari Johari Mawi sought a lower bail amount of RM20,000, citing his client’s serious health condition and lack of current income.

“His health problems are serious and involve his brain and physical condition.

“He is currently fully dependent on his wife and family, while he has seven children aged between 14 and 21 who are still studying,” he said.

Judge Mohd Nasir Nordin subsequently granted Azlizan bail at RM50,000 with two sureties.

The court also ordered Azlizan to surrender his passport, report to the MACC every three months and refrain from interfering with witnesses.

The court fixed Nov 3 for mention of the case.

Anwar Orders Review Into RM157m UiTM Holdings Losses

Previously, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has ordered UiTM to review the governance and management of its wholly owned investment arm, UiTM Holdings Sdn Bhd, following losses amounting to RM157 million.

The figure covers losses recorded in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said this at a gathering with UiTM alumni in Shah Alam on Sept 26.

READ MORE: UiTM Pumped RM260 Million Into Holdings Arm Without Finance Minister’s Approval, PAC Found

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