Baby Born In Car As Police Race Pregnant Woman To Hospital

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On 30 September, two policemen were on routine patrol along Jalan Kuala Kali in Hulu Selangor when a man driving a Nissan Almera flagged them down.

He told Corporal Mohd Firdaus and Constable Alif Afiq that his friend, who was heavily pregnant, had gone into labour and needed help reaching a hospital quickly.

The officers immediately notified the Hulu Selangor District Control Centre and their supervisor, Sergeant Alzoniza, before using their patrol vehicle to safely escort and clear a path for the car all the way to Hospital Kuala Kubu Bharu.

By the time they safely arrived at the hospital at about 8.30pm, the woman had already delivered her newborn baby inside the car.

Posting on Facebook, the police said the mother and baby were reported to be safe and in good condition.

The police reiterated that the officers’ swift actions reflected the police force’s commitment to help the community.

The officers drew widespread praise for their prompt assistance and commitment to the community. Many also extended their well wishes to the mother and baby.

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