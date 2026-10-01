Baby Born In Car As Police Race Pregnant Woman To Hospital
Two officers on patrol in Hulu Selangor dropped everything to escort a woman in active labour — and she delivered before they even reached the hospital.
Credit: Polis Daerah Hulu Selangor/FB
In Brief
- Two policemen escorted a heavily pregnant woman to hospital after being flagged down, but she delivered her baby in the car.
- The mother and newborn were reported safe and in good condition, with the officers receiving widespread praise for their swift actions.