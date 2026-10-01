A Water Purifier, A 4 AM Fire, And A Bomba Policy That Left The Family On Their Own

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A Threads user has alleged that what appears to be a water purifier caused a house fire, saying that the incident happened at her brother’s home on Wednesday (30 September).

She said the homeowner woke up when a blackout hit, and that small explosion sounds were heard.

Her brother got his children, parents-in-law and wife out of the house.

He then put out the fire with wet towels, she said.

Photos in her post show a burnt white appliance and a blackened kitchen.

Bomba Reportedly Cannot Open A Case

In a follow-up post, she said Bomba told the family it could not open a case because the fire was already out.

She said the purifier was plugged directly into a wall socket, without an extension cord.

The socket had no issue, she said, adding that the house had water supply at the time.

She said the family wants the manufacturer to investigate and cover the damage cost.

She further clarified that she has no intention of condemning the brand and that she posted so others could share their experiences, root causes and the claims procedure.

She described her brother’s experience as an unfortunate minority case.

Other Users Share Similar Fires

Another commenter also said her home had also caught fire involving the same brand.

She said she could not put out the fire herself because it had already spread, and she got her children out first.

A second commenter said the same thing happened with a different brand. They posted a photo of a scorched appliance that appeared to be a water purifier.

The original post has drawn over 16,000 likes and 22,000 shares.

The Rakyat Post has contacted the manufacturer for comment.

With no case opened, the family is waiting on the brand for answers.

READ MORE: Turn Off Your Water Filter Machines When There’s No Water Or Risk Fire, Urged Bomba

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