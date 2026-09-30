Woman Allegedly Raped After Suspect Forces Her To Inhale Vape, Brickfields Police Say

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An 18-year-old woman has alleged that she was raped after a man forced her to inhale a vape in Petaling, Kuala Lumpur.

Brickfields police chief Hoo Chang Hook said the incident is believed to have taken place at a residence in Petaling last Saturday (26 September).

Hoo said the victim claimed the suspect forced her to inhale the vape before she lost consciousness.

The woman regained consciousness at about 7am, Hoo said.

She found that she was not wearing any clothes.

She also experienced pain in her genital area and suspected that the suspect had raped her.

Police Tracking Suspect

Hoo said police are tracking down the suspect to assist in the investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 376 of the Penal Code.

In relation to the issue, a Facebook commenter said they hoped the government’s plan to ban vape would go ahead and not be delayed for another couple of years.

Police have not confirmed what substance the vape contained.

The Rakyat Post previously reported on drug-laced vapes in the country.

National Anti-Drug Agency (NADA) director-general Datuk Ruslin Jusoh said in April that about 70% of Malaysia’s drug users are addicted to synthetic drugs.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said in June that teenagers are particularly exposed to drug-laced vapes.

One such product is “Piu Piu”, a fentanyl-laced vape juice. An Instagram post by The Counsel Brief claimed it was sold on Facebook Marketplace for RM60 to RM100.

Fentanyl is about 100 times stronger than morphine, and 2mg can be fatal.

NADA has since deployed test kits to detect fentanyl and other synthetic substances in vape juices.

Police have also called for a total vape ban, after the government banned the online sale of vapes from June.

READ MORE: Piu Piu: The Fentanyl Vape That Can Kill You

READ MORE: Kuantan High Court Reduces Rape Sentence From 10 Years To One Year On Appeal

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