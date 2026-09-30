Wan Saiful Challenges DAP Over Najib House Arrest, Demands Ministers Resign

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Is DAP suggesting that its ministers attempted to challenge the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decree?

That was the question raised by Parti Wawasan Negara (Wawasan Negara) vice-president Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan following remarks by senior DAP leader Teo Nie Ching and former MP Tony Pua during a recent podcast.

Wan Saiful, who is also the Tasek Gelugor MP, questioned whether DAP’s calls for greater transparency over the Pardons Board meeting minutes implied that its ministers had opposed the King’s decision concerning former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s house arrest.

The Federal Territories Pardons Board announced on Sept 18 that it has decided to allow Najib to serve the remainder of his SRC International sentence under house arrest until Aug 23, 2028, subject to a RM50 million fine.

READ MORE: Najib Gets House Arrest Until 2028 Under Conditional Pardon

In a statement, Wan Saiful criticised what he described as political theatrics by DAP leaders, accusing them of attempting to portray a principled protest while continuing to hold ministerial positions and enjoy the benefits of office.

He was referring to DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke, who had tendered his resignation as Transport Minister, with the resignation set to take effect when Najib begins serving the remainder of his sentence under house arrest.

READ MORE: Anthony Loke Says Resignation Will Take Effect Once Najib Returns Home

“This is not what resigning on principle looks like. This is Madani political theatre,” he said.

Wan Saiful questioned the decision by Loke to remain in office despite DAP purported objections, pointing out that he continued to receive monthly allowances and attend official programmes funded by public money.

He said ministers who genuinely disagreed with the house arrest decision should resign from the Cabinet immediately rather than prolonging the matter through public statements.

Wan Saiful Says Pardons Board Decision Should Be Final

Wan Saiful also questioned DAP’s push to make the Pardons Board meeting minutes public, asking whether the party was suggesting that its ministers had attempted to oppose the King’s decree.

Hannah Yeoh, another DAP leader who also serves as Federal Territories Minister, is a member of the Pardons Board.

Wan Saiful argued that once a meeting had concluded and a decision had been reached, there should be no further dispute over whether individual ministers agreed with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

READ MORE: Najib Cannot Afford RM50 Million Fine For House Arrest On His Own, Says Shafee

He said the decision should be regarded as final and collective, particularly when it involved the King’s constitutional prerogative.

“DAP and its political actors must stop anything that could create suspicion over this matter. Do not politicise the powers or the institution of the Malay Rulers. The fact is that the constitutional process has been carried out properly.”

Wan Saiful further challenged DAP to withdraw from the Cabinet if it genuinely opposed the house arrest arrangement.

He said all ministers who disagreed should resign unconditionally instead of continuing to hold power while expressing objections to the decision.

Wan Saiful said the public should not be subjected to what he described as political theatrics, insisting that DAP leaders should take a clear position on the matter rather than prolonging the controversy.

READ MORE: Agong Has Power To Determine Najib’s House Arrest Conditions, Says Expert

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