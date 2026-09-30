Tomok: “Syuk, Where Are You?”

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Malaysian singer and celebrity Shah Indrawan Ismail, better known as Tomok, has sought the public’s help in tracking down his former bandmate Syuk, whom he has lost contact with for more than a decade.

In a social media post, Tomok appealed to anyone who knows Syuk New Boyz’s whereabouts to get in touch with him.

“I think it has been more than a decade since I last spoke to him. If there are any family members or friends who are still in contact with him, please DM me.

“I’m looking for Syuk New Boyz,” he wrote.

In the comments section, many suggested that Tomok contact Syuk through social media.

“Try contacting Syuk on Facebook… I’m actually friends with Syuk on Facebook and this is his real account… Give it a try,” wrote @iamciklysz.

Meanwhile, @__nidaishak shared Syuk’s TikTok account, although it has not been active for some time.

A check by TRP found that the last video uploaded to the account, _SauXx , was in 2024.

Many fans also commented on Syuk’s last posting, telling him that Tomok is looking for him.

Tomok and Syuk were two of the mainstays of New Boyz, which was formed in 1997 when they were still teenagers. The group went on to become one of the popular bands of the 2000s.

Apart from Tomok on vocals and Syuk on bass, the group also comprised Along on lead guitar, Jay on second guitar and Mazlan on drums.

Sejarah Mungkin Berulang was among the group’s hit songs and remains firmly etched in the minds of Gen Y and millennials.

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