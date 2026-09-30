PH Yet To Decide On Election Partner For Melaka Polls, Says Fahmi

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Pakatan Harapan (PH) has yet to make any decision on which party it will cooperate with in the upcoming Melaka state election, says PH communication director Datuk Seri Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi, who is also Communications Minister, said any decision on PH’s electoral cooperation must first be referred to the coalition’s Presidential Council, unless the authority to decide had been delegated to the PH Melaka leadership.

“No decision has been made by Pakatan Harapan because there is no leader who will pre-empt a decision that is to be made by the PH Presidential Council, unless that authority has been delegated to Pakatan Harapan Melaka.

“So, any matter should first be referred to the Presidential Council, and essentially to the chairman of Pakatan Harapan, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim,” Fahmi said during a post-Cabinet meeting press conference today.

Fahmi said PH Melaka was currently holding discussions with various parties to assess the suitability of possible arrangements, including mutual understandings or forms of cooperation.

“At this point, PH in Melaka will have a series of discussions with various parties to see what is suitable, whether it is in the form of an understanding or cooperation, and what is appropriate and what is not.

“But we still have time. Ultimately, for Pakatan Harapan, the decision will be made and conveyed to the PH Presidential Council. So, let’s wait a little longer,” added the Lembah Pantai MP.

Fahmi’s remarks come amid speculation over possible cooperation involving PH ahead of the Melaka polls.

On Sept 29, he said there had been no formal discussions between PH and Bersatu, despite reports that leaders from both sides had attended a dinner in Melaka.

Melaka DUN Dissolved, Paving Way For State Election

The Melaka State Legislative Assembly was dissolved effective Sept 23, paving the way for the 16th Melaka state election.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh announced the dissolution after receiving the consent of Melaka Governor Tun Mohd Ali Rustam.

The Election Commission is scheduled to meet on Oct 7 to determine the key dates for the polls.

BN formed the state government after winning 21 of the 28 seats in the 2021 election, while PH won five seats and Perikatan Nasional secured two.

READ MORE: Dissolution On Wednesday: It’s Confirmed, Melaka Heading To The Polls

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