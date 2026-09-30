Follow The Adventures Of Gary The Boat Cat, Who Has His Own Instagram Now

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There aren’t many cats out there that like to be around water, let alone spend much its time on a boat out at sea.

But Gary is different.

His owners (or rather crew members because he’s the captain) Hadhinah and her husband Austin, who have sailed on open seas aboard a 26-foot Folkboat they own dubbed the SV Malua, have made Gary a true feline sailor.

Gary went viral when Malaysians discovered Hadhina’s goal to sail from Australia to Malaysia on their sailboat back in July.

READ MORE: Malaysian Woman Sets Sail From Australia To Malaysia With Her Husband — And An Adorable Boat Cat

She would post photos of Gary staring out at sea or taking a catnap in the cabin, and the rest is history.

Now, Gary has been made an official cat-fluencer with his newly created Instagram account @sailingwithgary, in case you can’t get enough of the nautical neko.

The Australia-Malaysia journey is put on hold due to unfavourable weather conditions

TRP regularly keeps in touch with Hadhinah for updates, and she told us recently that their plans of sailing back to Malaysia from Queensland had changed due to changing weather conditions this time of the year.

“Unfortunately, with the change of season, we can no longer safely sail all the way from Queensland to Malaysia this year. So Malua will soon be registered in Langkawi, and we’re shipping her straight to Port Klang at the end of this month,” Hadhinah told TRP when contacted on Instagram.

“We’re definitely sad that our sailing journey in Australia is coming to an end. We wanted to go farther, and saying goodbye to this chapter feels bittersweet. But the journey itself isn’t over for us, we’re just moving the starting point somewhere safer for us to continue,” she added.

Hadhinah also explained that shipping Malua also means avoiding months of extra marina fees, maintenance, wear and tear, and money spent keeping her here in Australia while waiting for another sailing season.

However, this is not the end of their sailing journey, as they plan to continue once weather conditions are favourable once again.

“It’s not because we’re incapable of doing it. We’re more than able to sail the whole way but only in the right conditions. We’re planning to do the voyage sort of backwards one day, starting from Malaysia, exploring Southeast Asia, and expanding from there at our own pace. And the best part? Gary gets to come sailing with us too,” she said.

The couple will be relocating to Malaysia soon

When asked what their plans will be while waiting for their next journey, Hadhinah said she, Austin, and Gary are relocating to Malaysia permanently, with plans to kickstart a sailing program for kids in Johor.

At the same time, she said they also intend to do volunteer work for the most part of the monsoon season here, and then pick up their sailing journey once again after Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2027.

“We’ll be in Malaysia next month for sure. During the monsoon season, we’ll do dry dock work, and help Sea Scout Malaysia in Johor to kickstart their sailing program since they don’t have a proper sailing vessel to teach kids with.

“We’re going to volunteer our time for most part of monsoon season, and pick up our voyage after raya next year, Insha’Allah!” Hadhinah told TRP.

For now, fans of Gary the boat cat can still get their fill of the ocean feline on his official Instagram, or follow Hadhinah’s page for updates on her and Austin’s journey.

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