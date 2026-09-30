As Tun Dr Mahathir Said Goodbye To Tun Dr Hasmah, Three Medics Stood Beside Him

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Three individuals, three different roles, yet all remained steadfastly by the side of Malaysia’s longest-serving prime minister, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, during the funeral of his wife, Tun Dr Hasmah Mohamad Ali.

Coincidentally, the three individuals who were tasked with looking after Dr Mahathir comprised a Malay, an Indian and a Chinese person — reflecting Malaysia’s three largest ethnic communities.

According to a report by Harian Metro, one of the healthcare personnel was Institut Jantung Negara (IJN) Clinical Fellow in Cardiology and Internal Medicine Specialist Dr Iskandar Mirza Amran, 40, who was also among the doctors at Tun Hasmah’s side during her final moments before she passed away.

READ MORE: Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Dies At 100

“Last Sunday, I was on a 24-hour shift. Yesterday morning, we were informed that there was a Code Blue emergency involving Dr Hasmah.

“I was among those called in to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on Dr Hasmah before she was pronounced dead,” he was quoted as saying by Harian Metro.

Dr Iskandar also said Dr Mahathir was visibly grief-stricken throughout the funeral proceedings.

“I could see that Dr Mahathir was very sad. He did not speak much and cried throughout.

“I asked about his condition to check whether he was experiencing shortness of breath or chest pain, and I was informed that he was not experiencing either symptom,” he said.

Dr Iskandar also confirmed that the two other individuals seen accompanying Dr Mahathir were a female nurse known as Divya and a Chinese physiotherapist whose identity has yet to be established.

Meanwhile, a specialist, Dr Rafidah Abdullah, highlighted the importance of the three-person team in ensuring Dr Mahathir’s overall wellbeing.

“A multidisciplinary team is very important in providing comprehensive healthcare.

“Seen here are a specialist doctor, a nurse and a physiotherapy officer, all visibly emotional. Their expressions reflect the sincerity with which they carry out their responsibilities despite the sacrifices and challenges involved.

“Dr Iskandar, meanwhile, was post-call at IJN, having stayed awake and worked through the night,” the doctor wrote on Facebook.

Tun Dr Hasmah has died at the age of 100 last Monday at IJN. She leaves behind a husband and seven children.

Dr M Admitted To IJN

Meanwhile, in a related development, Bernama reported that Dr Mahathir is now at IJN for observation following the funeral.

However, his son, Tan Sri Mokhzani Mahathir said that there was no cause for concern over his condition.

Berita Harian reported that Dr Mahathir was admitted due to exhaustion as he wasn’t getting enough sleep following the passing of his wife.

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