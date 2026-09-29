Three Deals, One Month: Gamuda’s RM6.6 Billion September In Australia

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Gamuda Bhd has secured an A$790 million (RM2.28 billion) engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the first stage of the Mortlake Energy Hub in southwestern Victoria, Australia.

The company announced the contract in a Bursa Malaysia filing on Monday (28 September).

Its indirect wholly owned Australian subsidiary, Gamuda Engineering Pty Ltd, signed the deal with MEH SubCo Pty Ltd, as trustee for the MEH Project Trust.

The contract covers the design, procurement, construction, installation, testing and commissioning of the facility.

The Mortlake Energy Hub is a 300MW hybrid renewable energy facility. It sits on a 1,060-hectare site in southwest Victoria.

It will have a 435MWp solar farm and a 1,449MWh battery energy storage system (BESS).

The facility will connect to the existing 500kV network through the Mortlake Terminal Station.

Gamuda’s Third Australian Contract This Month

The EPC contract runs for two years, with completion targeted for January 2029.

Gamuda Engineering will start enabling works on Tuesday (29 September) after a limited notice to proceed is issued.

The full notice to proceed depends on the project reaching financial close, which is targeted for the fourth quarter of 2026.

Gamuda also expects to sign a separate operations and maintenance contract worth A$45 million (RM130 million) within one month.

This is the third contract Gamuda has won in Australia in September.

On 21 September, Gamuda and Australian construction company BMD Constructions Pty Ltd secured an A$624 million (RM1.8 billion) contract to upgrade two roads in Western Sydney.

Earlier this month, Gamuda won the A$880 million (RM2.54 billion) Sydney Metro West-Parramatta Integrated Station Development project. Gamuda holds an 80% effective stake in the project.

The project involves the design and construction of the future Parramatta Metro Station and related infrastructure. It is the sixth station along the Sydney Metro West alignment to be delivered by Gamuda’s Australian operations.

Gamuda shares closed up three sen, or 0.61%, at RM4.91 on Monday (28 September), giving the group a market capitalisation of RM29.5 billion.

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