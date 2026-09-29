Police Escort, ‘Anjing’ Chants, And A 0-0 Draw: What Really Happened At The Malaysia-Indonesia Match
The football ended in a stalemate, but the bigger story from Sunday’s (27 Sep) FIFA ASEAN Cup clash in Jakarta was off the pitch – Malaysian fans required a police escort to leave safely, and Indonesian supporters were filmed repeating the same anti-Malaysia chant that drew a formal protest in 2018.
Malaysia and Indonesia drew 0-0 in the FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026 on Monday (28 September) at Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) in Jakarta.
Clips of Indonesian fans chanting “Malaysia itu anjing” have since circulated online.
The result keeps Malaysia at the top of Group A with four points. Indonesia sit second on the same number of points, separated by goal difference.
Indonesia’s midfielder Thom Haye was sent off in the 36th minute after a VAR review upgraded his yellow card to a red.
Malaysia had the better of the chances after that. Indonesia goalkeeper Maarten Paes made a key save in the 28th minute, and Malaysia’s Brazilian-born forward Paulo Josue headed over from close range in the 63rd.
Indonesia’s Justin Hubner, a Dutch-born defender, hit the post with a header before half-time.