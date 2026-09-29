Naked Man Goes Viral For Alleged Hit And Run Incident At Old Klang Road

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A man who was completely naked by a roadside went viral recently after bystanders recorded videos of him and posted the footage on social media.

TRP came across the video on Facebook, where it has been reposted by various individuals and groups.

One clip showed the naked man walking next to what looks like a Perodua Kelisa, which appeared to have gotten stuck on a side curb.

The video was credited to one Adam Liew, who in his caption claimed that the naked man was driving dangerously and might be of unsound mind. According to the post, bystanders worked together to control the situation before authorities arrived on the scene.

Pic: Facebook / Adam Liew

Another clip, shared by Facebook user Mandy Teo, showed a rear dashcam recording where a car was tailgating it out of a parking lot before eventually colliding and stopping on the curb outside.

Pic: Facebook / Mandy Teo

“Urgent. Car got hit and run by drug addict at Pearl Point car park at Old Klang Road at 10.08pm on 25 September 2026.

“Police said the person already had a few cases and are still looking for him. Please help find this car,” Mandy said in a post on the Old Klang Road 吹水站 Facebook group page.

Pic: Facebook / Mandy Teo

One more clip posted by Facebook user Aaron Lee alleged that the man had been arrested by police.

However, there has been no official police statement published yet at the time of writing.

Pic: Facebook / Aaron Lee

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