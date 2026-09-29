Malaysian Plantation Firm’s Shares Sink 9.5% After RM42 Million Indonesia Fine Over Unlicensed Land
TSH Resources’ shares fell as much as 9.5% after the Malaysian plantation firm disclosed a RM42 million fine from Indonesian authorities over 1,228.89 hectares of oil palm plantations found outside its subsidiary’s licensed concession area – with analysts warning the penalty could wipe more than 20% off its projected full-year earnings.
TSH Resources first disclosed the fine last Friday (25 September), when Indonesia’s Forest Area Enforcement Task Force imposed a 184.35 billion rupiah (RM41.8 million) penalty on its indirect subsidiary, in which it owns 90%.
Analysts estimate the fine could shave more than 20% off the company’s projected earnings for the current financial year.
“We expect a small negative knee-jerk share price reaction from this announcement,” Maybank Investment Bank said.
BIMB Securities said it viewed the development negatively given the material cash outflow and uncertainty over the underlying compliance issue.
Hong Leong Investment Bank said the company may potentially be required to relinquish overlapping land to the Indonesian government. It downgraded TSH Resources to “hold”.
PT SPMN operates about 7,000 hectares of oil palm plantations and a palm oil mill in Central Kalimantan. That accounts for about 18% of TSH Resources’ planted area.
The stock fell as much as 9.5% to RM1.24 on Monday, its lowest since 21 Aug. It ended the day at RM1.25, after a loss of over 4% on Friday.
TSH Resources has yet to say why the fine was imposed.