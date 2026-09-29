Malaysian Passport Rises To Second Most Powerful In The World, Ahead Of Most Of Europe
Malaysia has overtaken most European nations in the 2026 Passport Index Global Ranking, with its passport now ranked second worldwide — behind only the UAE and level with Singapore — granting holders visa-free or on-arrival access to 175 destinations.
In Brief
- The Malaysian passport ranks second globally on The Passport Index 2026, allowing holders visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 175 destinations.
- Malaysia shares second place with Singapore, sitting above Spain and 16 European nations including Germany, Italy, and Norway.
- The new 10-year Malaysian passport features enhanced security and unique UV-visible landmark designs, reducing renewal frequency for travellers.