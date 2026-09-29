Malaysian Passport Rises To Second Most Powerful In The World, Ahead Of Most Of Europe

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Malaysian passport is the second most powerful passport in the world according to The Passport Index Global Ranking 2026, rising from third last year.

Malaysian passport holders can travel to 175 destinations, of which 129 are visa-free and 46 offer visa on arrival. Another 23 destinations require a visa in advance.

The Immigration Department said the ranking reflects the strength and international acceptance of the Malaysian passport.

In the ranking, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) ranks first, while Singapore and Malaysia share second place.

Spain comes next in third place, while 16 other countries, among them Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Switzerland, Austria and Norway, are tied for fourth.

The Passport Index is published by Arton Capital, a global financial advisory firm specialising in investment migration and citizenship planning. It tracks 199 destinations and updates in real-time as bilateral visa agreements change. It uses a different methodology from the Henley Passport Index, which is based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and tracks 227 destinations, meaning rankings between the two lists can differ. Both are widely used by governments and travel industry analysts.

Improvements in the latest Malaysian passport

As of 12 August, the Immigration Department capped Malaysian international passport validity at 10 years. The 10-year passport will help reduce the frequency of passport renewals, reduce paperwork, and saves everyone’s time, especially for frequent travellers.

The new passport also comes with enhanced security features such as guilloche patterns, latent images, rainbow printing, line width modulation, holograms, and ultraviolet printing.

Beyond its security features, the pages of the Malaysian passport carry unique designs of historical landmarks from across the country, visible only under ultraviolet (UV) light.

READ MORE: 10-Year Malaysian Passport Application Opens On 1 July

READ MORE: Malaysia Caps Passport Validity At 10 Years After Extended Passports Caused Airline Check-In Confusion

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.