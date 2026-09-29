Datuk Driving Porsche Cayenne Gets Car Confiscated For Not Renewing Road Tax Since June
A Datuk title and a luxury vehicle were no protection against a basic compliance check. JPJ Melaka flagged the 63-year-old’s Porsche Cayenne — a model that retails from RM728,000 to nearly RM1 million new in Malaysia — during an enforcement operation, only to find his road tax had expired for three months and he had no insurance.
In Brief
- A 63-year-old Datuk had his Porsche Cayenne confiscated by JPJ Melaka for not renewing his road tax since June.
- JPJ stressed that owning a luxury vehicle does not exempt owners from complying with road rules and insurance requirements.
- Vehicle owners are urged to check their road tax and insurance validity, conveniently done via the MyJPJ app.