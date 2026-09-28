[Watch] Viral Videos Of Man Kneeling, Doing Unexplained Movements On Busy Ampang Road Prompt Calls For Help

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A man in a white robe and skullcap was filmed kneeling in the middle of a busy road near De Palma in Ampang, in a video that has gone viral on Threads.

The clip was posted by Threads user Natasyaxo last Friday (25 September), where the man suddenly knelt and appeared to prostrate himself.

Several vehicles had to slow down and avoid him, and horns could be heard.

After a few seconds, he stood up and crossed the road.

The post has drawn more than 21,000 likes and 1,400 comments.

Other Videos Surface

Other users posted videos of a man they believed to be the same person.

One showed him making unexplained movements. Another showed him standing barefoot on the road with his hands over his ears.

A commenter also claimed the man tried to open her car.

In a follow-up post, Natasyaxo said someone should do something about the man.

She said it made no difference whether he was mentally unstable. If he is unwell, she said, he needs help and support.

If he is doing it deliberately, as some commenters claimed, so he could be hit by a vehicle and claim compensation, she said it was still dangerous because it put other road users at risk.

She tagged Lembah Jaya assemblyman Syed Ahmad Syed Abdul Rahman, better known as Altimet in the post, asking that something be done.

Another Threads user replied that the man may have a problem, and said people were quick to judge but slow to show concern. He said he would visit the area to see if he could get the man help.

Natasyaxo replied that she was only shocked at first, but the many videos of the man in the comments made her think he may need help.

A separate commenter claimed the man was taken away by police.

One user said he is being searched for by his family in China, and asked anyone who sees him again to contact the police.

The user shared an Instagram video from the account eatai_halalfoodie. Subtitles in the video say he came to Malaysia to send his grandson to study here.

This has not been independently verified.

As at press time, there is no public statement from the authorities on the incident.

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