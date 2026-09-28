[WATCH] Rare Serow Spotted Crossing Road, Leaving Motorist Seeing ‘Werewolf’

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What would you do if you spotted an almost-extinct animal casually crossing the road?

That was the unusual sight recently encountered by a road user who came across a serow, a rare mountain-dwelling mammal belonging to the goat-antelope family.

Threads user @tenggiling69 shared a video and photograph of the magnificent animal yesterday, jokingly describing the unexpected encounter as a sighting of a mythical creature.

“On my way to KL earlier, I spotted a werewolf. Hopefully, I’ll get to see a unicorn next,” the user wrote in the caption.

The humorous post quickly turned an extraordinary wildlife encounter into an amusing moment, with the user seemingly struggling to believe what had crossed their path.

In the comment section, many users correctly identified the animal as a serow, also known as a mountain goat.

“Who’s mountain goat is this? Yep, please report it to Perhilitan. It’s a protected animal,” wrote @benknowsofficial.

“These animal are usually around Genting. If you’re lucky, you might spot one from the cable car, eating leaves along the hillside on the way up to Genting Highlands.” @azarulhimee said.

“This is a serow, right? It lives on rocky hillsides and eats herbs. A national asset,” said @akonisa

“Poor thing. The serow isn’t just considered an endangered species anymore — it is now critically close to extinction,” said @mimiyanalofa.

The serow, known for its distinctive appearance and sturdy build, is a wild mammal found in parts of Asia. Its resemblance to a goat, combined with its rugged features, can make an unexpected roadside sighting all the more remarkable.

Unlike the mythical werewolf and unicorn mentioned in the caption, the serow is a real animal that inhabits mountainous and forested environments.

While the sighting may have made for an amusing social media moment, motorists are advised to remain cautious when encountering wild animals on the road, avoid approaching or disturbing them, and allow them to move away safely.

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