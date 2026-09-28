Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Dies At 100

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Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali, wife of former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, has died at the age of 100.

She passed away at the National Heart Institute (IJN) in Kuala Lumpur on Monday morning, 28 September 2026.

The news was confirmed by her son, Tan Sri Mokhzani Mahathir, when contacted by Bernama.

Tun Dr Siti Hasmah leaves behind seven children.

Born on 12 July 1926, she was a prominent figure in Malaysia’s public life and was widely known not only as the wife of a former prime minister, but also for her own career and contributions to public health.

A trained doctor, she was among the early Malaysian women to enter the medical profession and spent much of her career involved in healthcare and public service.

She served as the wife of Malaysia’s prime minister during Dr Mahathir’s first tenure from 1981 to 2003, before returning to the role when he became prime minister for a second time in 2018.

Throughout her public life, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah was also involved in various social and health-related causes, including efforts involving women’s health, family welfare and the fight against drug abuse.

Her death comes just weeks after she turned 100 in July.

Further details on her funeral arrangements and the family’s statement are expected to be announced.

Malaysia has lost a familiar figure who spent decades in public life alongside a long career in medicine and community service.

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