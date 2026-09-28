Teacher Pleads Not Guilty To Three Counts Of Sexually Assaulting Her Student

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A female teacher pleaded not guilty at the Ipoh Sessions Court today to three counts of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old male student two years ago.

The 48-year-old teacher entered the plea after the charges were read before judge Ainul Sharin Mohamad.

According to the first charge, she had allegedly kissed the student on the mouth for sexual purposes in November 2024.

She was also charged with allegedly hugging the same student a month later, as well as making him touch her chest in November that year.

The alleged offences took place in the Islamic education room of a national secondary school in Kinta.

The charges were framed under Sections 14(a) and 14(b) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which provide for a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and caning upon conviction.

Prosecution Opposes Bail

Deputy public prosecutor Nor Arfahanim Azureen Arfanuddin opposed bail, arguing that the offences were non-bailable and highlighting the seriousness of the case, particularly as the accused was the victim’s teacher.

She also informed the court that the student no longer attends the same school.

However, defence counsel Amira Sofea An-Nur Ahmad sought a minimum bail amount, citing the family of the accused and her financial circumstances.

She said her client has six children aged between eight and 22, who are still attending school or pursuing higher education.

Amira Sofea added that her client suffers from high cholesterol and migraines, while her husband also has health problems, leaving her as the family’s main breadwinner.

The lawyer further told the court that the teacher had since been transferred to another school far from the victim, has a good service record, holds a permanent teaching position and has no previous convictions.

The court subsequently granted bail of RM10,000 with one surety and fixed Oct 28 for mention and the submission of documents.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.