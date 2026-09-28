Steakhouse Clarifies They’ve Been Pork-Free Since Before The Viral Video

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A local steak restaurant hired a pair of Muslim influencers to promote its establishment on social media last week.

The business found itself on a searing hot grill of criticism after members of the public pointed out that its menu contained pork dishes.

Following the backlash, the restaurant’s controversial video and entire Instagram account disappeared.

Later, the account resurfaced with a post to clarify that the menu photo which went viral was part of their old menu.

“We would like to clarify that STEAKvME has long since transitioned to being pork-free. The menu being circulated online is an old menu and does not reflect our current offerings,” said the restaurant in an Instagram post.

Influencer in the video was heavily bashed online, restaurant lodges police report

The steakhouse filed a police report after receiving heavy online criticism.

In the report, it explained how it has transitioned from non-halal to Muslim-friendly, and that the viral video was all just a misunderstanding.

“My restaurant went viral because of a misunderstanding of the concept moving from non-halal to Muslim-friendly.

“I saw so much criticism on my restaurant because of the concept. I opened the restaurant on 1 July to 12 August 2026 and have replaced all the kitchen equipment for the Muslim-friendly concept and new menu. That’s why we no longer use the non-Halal menu and concept,” said the restaurant owner in the police report.

Meanwhile, it’s understood that the influencers featured in the viral video were also heavily criticised online. Their identity was not disclosed by the restaurant.

Where did it all go wrong?

In a country where a majority of its population are Muslims, it stands to reason that food businesses are expected to be more aware and sensitive towards its market.

The video blew up specifically because someone found the restaurant’s alleged old menu that contained a pork dish.

Checks by TRP found that an image of the menu page still exists on the steakhouse’s Google Maps listing.

The restaurant is also not listed on the Halal Malaysia Portal.

Photo of the menu captured in July 2026. The fourth item from the top is Lemongrass Spanish Ibérico Pork. Pic: Google

For an eatery that takes the transition to “pork-free” or “Muslim-friendly” status seriously, a sweep should be made on all platforms to ensure all traces of any dishes containing pork or non-halal ingredients are removed.

At the same time, the public could also reach out to the business to confirm whether the menu has been updated or not.

To clarify further, “pork-free” or “Muslim-friendly” does not mean the establishment is halal-certified. Only a halal certification issued by the Department of Islamic Development (JAKIM) can determine that a restaurant is qualified for a halal status.

READ MORE: Non-Halal Steakhouse Gets Slammed For Promotion Featuring Muslim Couple

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