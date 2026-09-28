Police Investigate Kuala Pilah Hostel Death As Murder; 16-Year-Old Student Detained

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A 14-year-old student, Muhammad Idlan Fareeq Shahril, died after being found unconscious in the dormitory of a sports school in Kuala Pilah, Negeri Sembilan, on 25 September.

He was discovered at about 8pm and rushed to Tuanku Ampuan Najihah Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His body was later taken to the Forensic Medicine Department at Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital in Seremban for a post-mortem.

Kuala Pilah district police chief Superintendent Muhamad Mustafah Hussin confirmed the incident and said further details will be shared soon.

The police have detained a 16-year-old student to assist in investigations and are investigating the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

The police advised the public to avoid making speculations to ensure investigations go smoothly.

According to Berita Harian, Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad said they were also investigating allegations of bully and that the victim was allegedly beaten for smoking vape.

To date, the police have recorded statements from 21 individuals including students, teachers, and the victim’s parents.

Calls for action

A woman who identified herself as the victim’s aunt claimed her nephew had been assaulted at the school hostel.

Posting on Threads, she claimed she was informed of her nephew’s death after receiving a call from her younger sister, the boy’s mother.

She expressed grief and disbelief at the state of mind of schoolchildren today, lamenting that parents had lost a son and a younger sibling had lost a brother.

Former Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin offered his condolences to the victim’s family on Threads and called on the authorities to carry out a thorough and transparent investigation.

Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) chairman and Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki echoed the call, stressing that bullying in educational institutions is a serious issue that must not go unaddressed.

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