Police Investigate Kuala Pilah Hostel Death As Murder; 16-Year-Old Student Detained
Muhammad Idlan Fareeq Shahril, 14, was found unconscious in a sports school dormitory in Kuala Pilah on 25 September and later pronounced dead at the hospital. Police have detained a 16-year-old student and are investigating the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code — murder. A woman who identified herself as the victim’s aunt said the boy had been assaulted.
In Brief
- Muhammad Idlan Fareeq Shahril, 14, was found unconscious in a Kuala Pilah sports school dormitory and later pronounced dead.
- A 16-year-old student has been detained, with police investigating the case as murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code.
- Authorities are also probing bullying allegations, having recorded statements from 21 individuals including students, teachers, and the victim's parents.