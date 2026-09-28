PMX Offers Condolences, Malaysians Flood Social Media Over Tun Dr Hasmah’s Passing

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As Malaysia mourns the passing of Tun Dr. Hasmah Mohd Ali, an icon amongst women of the nation and the wife of former Prime Minister Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad, messages of condolences have filled social media feeds this morning.

Among those who offered condolences was current Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim through a post on Facebook.

“Me, Azizah, and family, are deeply saddened by news of the late Tun Dr. Hasmah Mohamad Ali’s passing this morning.

“We knew the departed as ‘Kak Hasmah’, someone who is soft-spoken, yet strong and resilient in spirit, and who constantly cares about those around her with the love of a mother,” Anwar said in his post.

The 10th Malaysian Prime Minister went on to say that Malaysia has lost a motherly figure close to the people’s hearts, and directed his condolences towards Tun Dr. Mahathir and his family for their loss.

Politicians and celebrities express their condolences

Political and public figures also shared their condolences and well wishes to Tun Dr. Hasmah’s family.

Minister of Communications Datuk Seri Fahmi Fadzil shared a post on Instagram to honour the late former First Lady.

“Tun Dr. Hasmah was a woman who stood strong behind a figure, who was with him every step of the way, through every struggle, every ups and downs, in a quietude marked by profound sacrifice,” said Fahmi.

Meanwhile, Muar Member of Parliament Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman expressed on Facebook his surprise at Tun Dr. Hasmah’s passing, who he described as a mentor who provided wisdom and advice about marriage, family, and life.

“Tun laughed with us, joked with us, shared stories, and gave us advice on marriage, family, and life,” he said.

The news came to him just hours before a press conference on his wedding with singer Bella Astillah, which is scheduled to happen on 10 October 2026.

READ MORE: Syed Saddiq Mourns Tun Dr Hasmah Hours Before His Own Wedding Press Conference

Opposition leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin shared a few words through a Facebook post in honour of Tun Dr. Hasmah, noting her as a prominent woman who left a significant mark on the development of public health in the country.

“She was not merely the steadfast companion of a statesman, but a prominent woman who dedicated herself to the cause and left a profound mark on the development of public health—particularly maternal and child health — as well as women’s welfare, family planning, and community well-being,” Hamzah said.

Meanwhile, celebrities like Aliff Satar, Dynas Mokhtar, Mimi Lana, and Aeril Zafrel also shared their sadness alongside happy memories of Tun Dr. Hasmah through their social media accounts.

Social media paints a picture of her lasting impression on the people

Malaysia’s former First Lady was quietly famous for many things. From her achievements in healthcare to her surprising talent in music, many posted their condolences on social media while reminiscing memories they had of her, or just to express the sadness of her passing.

Threads user @rubenmorthy recounted how he once wrote a birthday latter to Tun Dr. Hasmah when he was 15 years old, and was positively suprised when he received a handwritten reply from her.

Another Threads user, @faritzdanial99, recalled a moment where he performed in the Tun Siti Hasmah Theater in 2012 and remembered a night she and Tun Dr. Mahathir came to watch the show.

The death of Tun Dr. Hasmah is a loss being felt throughout Malaysia right now as the nation has lost a familiar figure who spent decades in public life alongside a long career in medicine and community service.

She passed away on the morning of 28 September 2026, at the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur.

READ MORE: Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Dies At 100

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