Kedah Records First Human Rabies Death Since 1998 After Stray Dog Bite

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In a major development, the Kedah Health Department has detected the state’s first human rabies death since 1998, involving a 31-year-old man from Kubang Pasu who died on Sunday (27 September) after being bitten by a stray dog in August.

The department said the victim had sought treatment at a health facility following the incident but did not receive rabies post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP).

According to a Bernama, the man began experiencing fatigue, weakness and numbness in his right upper limb on Sept 18.

His symptoms progressed to difficulty swallowing, hydrophobia, aerophobia, anxiety and behavioural changes on Sept 22, consistent with rabbies symptom.

The following day, he sought medical attention again and was referred for further treatment before being admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU).

The department said clinical samples were collected on Sept 24, with laboratory results confirming the infection two days later.

Following confirmation, the Kedah Health Department, Kubang Pasu District Health Office, Kedah Veterinary Services Department and relevant agencies initiated control and prevention measures.

These include active case detection, public health education, enhanced surveillance of animal bites, risk assessments and control measures targeting stray animals in the affected area.

The Health Ministry, together with the state health department and relevant agencies, is also conducting a comprehensive epidemiological investigation to identify the source of infection and the route of exposure.

The investigation covers the victim’s travel and exposure history, identification of contacts and risk factors, as well as an analysis of the incident timeline.

What Is Rabies And How Does It Spread?

Rabies is a viral disease that affects the central nervous system and is transmitted to humans through the saliva of infected animals, usually through bites, scratches or contact with broken skin or mucous membranes.

Once symptoms develop, rabies is almost always fatal, highlighting the importance of immediate wound care and prompt PEP following potential exposure.

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