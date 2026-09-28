Kedah Rabies Victim Was Bitten While Feeding Stray Dog, Says Threads User

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Driven by sympathy for a hungry stray dog, 31-year-old rabies victim Nik Muhamad Adha Nik Zulkifli bought bread to feed the animal.

The victim had reportedly went to the Changlun farmers’ market to deliver goods to his wife, who runs a vegetable stall there about a month ago. As he was giving the dog food, it is understood that the dog bit his hand.

A trader at the market, Jamaliah Abdullah, 65, said the victim was covered in blood after being bitten by the dog.

“It was drizzling at the time, and perhaps the dog came to the area after being chased away by other traders.

“I was told that he (the victim) was on his way to work when he spotted the hungry dog and bought bread to feed it. He was indeed someone who loved animals,” Jamaliah was quoted as saying by Kosmo!.

She added that she had advised the victim to seek immediate medical treatment for his injuries, but never imagined that the incident would lead to his death.

“When I received news yesterday that he had died, I was shocked and could not believe he was gone,” she said, describing the deceased as a kind-hearted person.

The late Nik Muhamad Adha was laid to rest at the Kampung Changkat Setol Muslim Cemetery last night.

Kedah’s First Human Rabies Death In 28 Years

The incident comes after media reports confirmed Kedah’s first human rabies death since 1998.

Bernama reported that the Kedah Health Department said the victim had sought treatment at a healthcare facility following the dog bite but did not receive rabies post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP).

He began experiencing fatigue, weakness and numbness in his right upper limb on Sept 18.

His condition subsequently worsened, with symptoms including difficulty swallowing, hydrophobia (fear of water), aerophobia (fear of air or drafts), anxiety and behavioural changes emerging on Sept 22.

He sought medical attention again the following day and was referred for further treatment before being admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU).

Clinical samples collected on Sept 24 confirmed the rabies infection through laboratory testing two days later.

READ MORE: Kedah Records First Human Rabies Death Since 1998 After Stray Dog Bite

Rabies is a viral disease affecting the central nervous system and is almost always fatal once clinical symptoms develop, making immediate medical attention following potential exposure critical.

What To Do If You Are Bitten By A Stray Animal

Anyone bitten or scratched by an animal, or exposed to its saliva through broken skin, the eyes or mouth, should take immediate action.

Practice the following steps to reduce the risk of rabies infection:

1. Wash the wound immediately. Thoroughly clean the affected area with soap and running water for at least 15 minutes to help remove the virus.

2. Seek urgent medical attention. Visit the nearest clinic or hospital for a risk assessment and appropriate treatment, including rabies PEP if indicated. Do not wait for symptoms to appear, even if the wound seems minor or has healed.

3. Do not attempt to catch the animal yourself. Keep a safe distance, note its appearance and location if possible, and report the incident to the relevant authorities.

Rabies is almost always fatal once symptoms develop, but prompt wound care and appropriate post-exposure treatment can prevent death.

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