Kedah Pensioner Wins RM100,000 Against State-Linked Golf Course After Seven Years Of Stray Balls Damaging His Home

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A 61-year-old retired civil servant has won RM100,000 in damages after nearly seven years of stray golf balls landing on his home in Jitra, Kedah.

The Alor Setar High Court ruled on Wednesday that golf course operator BDB Darulaman Golf & Resort Bhd and landowner BDB Land Sdn Bhd are jointly and severally liable for private nuisance.

Judicial Commissioner Aimi Zaini Azhar delivered the 21-page judgment.

“Operating a golf course is a lawful business,” the judge said.

“But it cannot be conducted in a manner that unreasonably infringes upon the basic safety and property rights of neighbouring homeowners.”

Golf Balls Damaged Home & Chicken Coop

Mohd Nazli Ahmad Mahyadin bought his bungalow lot in Bandar Darulaman, Jitra, from BDB Land in 2004.

He moved in in December 2018.

The property sits close to Tee Box 7, which serves a par-four hole.

Golf balls started landing in his compound almost immediately.

Between August 2019 and January 2026, Nazli lodged 16 police reports and made repeated complaints to the golf club’s management.

He said the balls cracked his roof tiles, damaged his chicken coop roof, dented his exterior walls, and broke windows.

Seven neighbours testified about similar incidents at the property.

The judge described the evidence as strong, citing police reports, verified photographs, WhatsApp messages, local authority directives, and testimony from eight witnesses in total.

Golf Course To Pay Damages & Fix Netting

The court dismissed Nazli’s claims for special, exemplary, and aggravated damages, alongside his claim for trespass.

He had originally sought RM1 million in general damages, plus RM3 million each in exemplary and aggravated damages, when the suit was first filed in 2024.

The defendants were ordered to pay RM20,000 in costs.

They were also given 60 days to raise and extend the safety netting near Hole 7, review the positioning of tee markers and the line of play, install safety warning signs, and take any further measures necessary to stop golf balls from entering Nazli’s property.

BDB Darulaman Golf & Resort Bhd and BDB Land Sdn Bhd are subsidiaries of Bina Darulaman Bhd, the Kedah state government’s investment holding company. BDB itself was not named liable in the judgment.

Similar incidents have been reported elsewhere in the country – footage from last year circulated online showing a car windshield damaged by a stray golf ball near Seri Austin Hills in Johor.

READ MORE: Kedah Ordered To Pay RM50,000 In Court Costs Over Gambling Licence Ban, Public Donations Paid The Bill In Under 24 Hours

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