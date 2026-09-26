“I Heard Him Scream”: The Son Who Saw A Tiger Take His Father
Zamberi Angah, 42, and his son Joe entered the Korbu Forest Reserve in Perak at 8 am to gather rattan. Seven hours later, Joe heard his father scream and ran for help. Perhilitan found Zamberi’s body 200 metres from the attack site, near a bamboo clump, at 6.58 pm.
MG Perak FB / Unsplash
In Brief
- A 42-year-old Orang Asli man, Zamberi Angah, was killed in a suspected tiger attack whilst searching for rattan in Perak.
- A joint search operation involving police, Civil Defence, and villagers recovered the victim near a bamboo clump approximately 200 metres from the attack site.
- Perhilitan has set tiger traps in the area and urges the public not to approach or take independent action against any tiger spotted.