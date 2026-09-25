Traffic Police Test Three Harley-Davidson Motorcycles For Patrol Duties

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Three Harley-Davidson motorcycle models were recently handed over to the Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department (TEID) to be assessed for their sustainability in traffic enforcement duties.

The models include:

2026 Street Glide Milwaukee 8 117

2026 Low Rider ST 117 High Output

Pan America 1250 Special

Route 77 Motors Sdn Bhd board member Datuk Omar Ali Abdullah , handed the motorcycles over to TEID director Datuk Seri Muhammed Hasbullah Ali at Route 77 Jalan Ampang, Kuala Lumpur.

According to a Facebook post by the department, the trials will carried out from 24 September to 31 December 2026.

“The trial will allow TEID to conduct practical assessments of the motorcycles’ performance, handling, comfort, capabilities and sustainability for traffic enforcement operations.

“The initiative is also aimed at enabling TEID to explore suitable vehicle assets and technologies in collaboration with the industry to support its operational requirements, enhance personnel readiness and improve the effectiveness of traffice enforcement duties,” the department said.

About the three Harley-Davidson motorcycle models, and how much they cost

Harley-Davidson may be best known for its big American cruisers, but the brand’s 2026 range covers everything from long-distance touring to sporty performance and adventure riding.

Here’s information about the three models being tested by the TEID:

2026 Harley-Davidson Street Glide

Pic: Harley-Davidson

The Street Glide is built for riders who enjoy covering serious distances in comfort. Its familiar Batwing fairing has been redesigned to improve airflow, while the bike gets a large 312mm Skyline OS TFT display with navigation, ride modes and Apple CarPlay.

Power comes from a liquid-cooled Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-twin producing 107 hp and 175 Nm. It also gets cruise control, premium audio, LED lighting and Harley-Davidson’s suite of rider safety systems.

Key specs:

Engine: Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-twin

Power: 107 hp

Torque: 175 Nm

Seat height: 715mm

Fuel economy: 6.0 litres/100km

Transmission: 6-speed

Price in Malaysia: RM195,900

The 2026 Street Glide is listed in Malaysia at RM195,900 on-the-road.

2026 Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST 117 High Output

Pic: Harley-Davidson

For something a little more aggressive, there’s the Low Rider ST. It combines Harley’s classic cruiser styling with a frame-mounted, FXRT-inspired fairing and a more performance-focused setup.

The star of the show is the 1,923cc Milwaukee-Eight 117 High Output engine, producing 114 hp and 173 Nm. It also gets selectable ride modes, cruise control, traction control, ABS and a 2-into-1 exhaust.

Key specs:

Engine: Milwaukee-Eight 117 High Output V-twin

Displacement: 1,923cc

Power: 114 hp

Torque: 173 Nm

Seat height: 715mm

Weight: 323kg

Fuel tank: 18.9 litres

Price in Malaysia: RM136,900

The Low Rider ST is currently listed at RM136,900 on-the-road in Malaysia.

2026 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special

Pic: Harley-Davidson

The Pan America is the odd one out here, because it isn’t a traditional Harley cruiser. Instead, it’s the brand’s adventure touring motorcycle, designed for both highways and rougher roads.

Its 1,252cc Revolution Max 1250 V-twin produces 150 hp and 128 Nm, while the Special gets semi-active suspension, multiple riding modes, traction control and a 6.8-inch touchscreen display. Riders can also specify Harley’s Adaptive Ride Height system.

Key specs:

Engine: Revolution Max 1250 V-twin

Displacement: 1,252cc

Power: 150 hp

Torque: 128 Nm

Seat height: 850mm

Fuel tank: 21.2 litres

Transmission: 6-speed

Price in Malaysia: RM115,900

The Pan America 1250 Special is listed at RM115,900 on-the-road in Malaysia.

READ MORE: What Type Of Motorcycle You Should Get, Based On Your Riding Style

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