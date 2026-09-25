Najib Cannot Afford RM50 Million Fine For House Arrest On His Own, Says Shafee

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News that disgraced former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak had been granted relief to serve the remainder of his prison sentence for the SRC International case under house arrest was a major talking point last week.

However, Najib is reportedly unable to pay the RM50 million fine imposed as one of the conditions allowing him to continue serving his sentence under house arrest, on his own.

READ MORE: Najib Gets House Arrest Until 2028 Under Conditional Pardon

This was revealed by lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, who represents the former prime minister, saying that Najib does not have the financial means to settle the fine.

“As of today, Najib himself is unable to pay it. He cannot afford to pay,” Berita Harian quoted Muhammad Shafee as saying.

Muhammad Shafee said this when speaking to reporters at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex today.

He explained that Najib’s personal Affin Bank account — into which his salary as prime minister and member of parliament was previously deposited — remained frozen.

He added that this had put Najib in a difficult position as he was unable to settle the fine required for him to serve his sentence under house arrest.

“He is in a difficult position because he is supposed to pay it, but he does not have the money,” he said.

READ MORE: “Where Is Your Loyalty To King And Country?” – Umno Leaders Defend Move To Fight For Najib’s Release

Najib’s Fundraising Remains Uncertain

Meanwhile, Muhammad Shafee said he did not know how much money had been collected through contributions to help Najib settle the fine.

READ MORE: PAS Members Told To Prioritise Party Duties Before Najib Solidarity Fund

READ MORE: UMNO Wants Malaysians To Help Pay Najib’s RM50 Million Fine – Here’s What Else Happened

However, he cautioned that any decision by Najib regarding the acceptance of donations could invite speculation.

“If he accepts the contributions, people will say, ‘Ah, that is his money, he is just moving it around, and it comes back to him.’ If he does not accept the contributions and remains in prison, there is another speculation.”

“Maybe you all will say, this is a politician, he is manipulating things, he wants to gain sympathy,” he added.

READ MORE: Malaysians Are Turning Najib’s Solidarity Fund Into A Public Insult Box

On the same note, Muhammad Shafee said Najib had yet to receive the official letter from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong confirming the conditional pardon that would allow him to serve the remainder of his prison sentence for the SRC International case under house arrest.

He added that Najib’s legal team had also not received the letter outlining the conditions attached to the pardon.

READ MORE: Agong Has Power To Determine Najib’s House Arrest Conditions, Says Expert

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