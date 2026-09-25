KL Developers Must Follow Local Plans, Flood Retention Ponds Off-Limits

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Federal Territories Minister Hannah Yeoh is stepping up efforts to tackle urban flooding in Kuala Lumpur by protecting flood retention ponds, enforcing local plans and strengthening cooperation with neighboring state Selangor.

Yeoh said the administration would no longer allow flood retention ponds to be developed, warning that reducing their capacity could worsen flooding and put residents at risk.

Citing areas in Kepong and Batu, she said land previously sold for flood retention purposes could leave the area’s water body with just 30% of its capacity if fully developed.

“When you have reduced capacity to take flood water or rain water, where will it go? It will flood the city,” she said in a podcast with BBK Network.

Yeoh stressed that existing land titles would be respected, but developers must fulfil all conditions imposed by the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS) before proceeding with construction.

She said the government would not grant approval first and leave flood mitigation requirements to be fulfilled later.

“You fulfil this condition first because if you don’t, even the people who live in the condo built there will experience flood,” she said.

Local Plans To Guide KL Development

Yeoh said Kuala Lumpur’s local plans would be strictly enforced, urging prospective land buyers to check the planning documents before making purchases.

She cautioned that sellers might promise development opportunities that were not permitted under the approved local plans.

The minister said proposals that deviated from the plans would be referred back to stakeholders for consideration.

She added that a task force had been established over the past eight months to examine flood mitigation measures, alongside discussions with the Selangor government to strengthen protection across both jurisdictions.

Yeoh said rivers such as the Klang River flowed beyond Kuala Lumpur towards Port Klang, making cooperation between the two administrations essential.

“Whatever happens upstream, downstream, all will have an impact,” she said, adding that both governments wanted to ensure their residents were protected from flooding.

KL Flood Hotspots Down From 30 To 14

Yeoh said the number of flash flood hotspots in Kuala Lumpur had declined from approximately 30 to 14, crediting former Federal Territories Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa and former Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Seri Maimunah Mohd Sharif for their mitigation efforts.

She said their initiatives included more regular cleaning of waterways, and explained that natural rivers fall under JPS, while man-made monsoon drains are managed by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

Under the current mayor, dedicated teams have been established to monitor flooding and respond immediately when heavy rain occurs.

“The moment it rains, they must be on ground giving feedback and report and whatever cleaning that can be done, they must do it immediately.”

Yeoh said reducing flood risks remained a priority, given the damage flooding could inflict on the city and its residents.

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