Hannah Yeoh Has No Time For Self-Pity, Says FT Minister Work Must Go On

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Federal Territories Minister Hannah Yeoh said she has no time for a “self-pity party” over the personal challenges she is facing, insisting that her responsibility to the people of Kuala Lumpur must come first.

She said she continues to receive strong support from her family and team, allowing her to remain focused on her duties and the work that needs to be done.

“Very good support from my family, from my team and work continues as usual. If you look at my social media posts, my work, we have continued working non-stop. Like I say, time is short,” Yeoh said during her appearance as featured guest on YouTube show and podcast, BBK Network.

Yeoh said the people had given the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition a mandate to deliver, and she wanted to demonstrate that Kuala Lumpur could be managed differently under its administration.

“Like I said, everybody keeps an eye on Kuala Lumpur because it is the capital of the city and past has made their intention known also. So for me, we have this short window to showcase and we have to run,” she said.

Yeoh stressed that she could not afford to dwell on personal difficulties when there was still much to accomplish for the people of Kuala Lumpur.

“I do not have time to have a self-pity party. We just have to keep going,” she added.

Yeoh Urges Public To Prioritise Mental Well-Being

Yeoh also acknowledged that life could present challenges beyond an individual’s control, emphasising the importance of having a strong support system and taking care of one’s mental well-being.

She said encouragement from family and friends could help people navigate difficult circumstances, while urging young people to make time for activities that help them manage stress.

“I think that in life, there are many things that are beyond our control but with encouragement and support from family and friends,” she said.

Yeoh also highlighted the importance of recreational activities, exercise and spending quality time with loved ones, particularly in an urban environment where the pressures of daily life can be overwhelming.

She said Kuala Lumpur residents should make an effort to find activities they enjoy, whether through sports, walking or simply spending time with family and friends.

She added that people experiencing difficulties should remember that they are not alone and that challenging circumstances can be overcome with the right support.

“I believe that no matter what situation comes your way, you will be able to pull through.”

‘We Do Not Shortchange The People Of KL’

On her responsibilities as Federal Territories Minister, Yeoh assured Kuala Lumpur residents that she and her team would continue working hard to improve the city and make it more liveable.

“One thing I assure the people of Kuala Lumpur that we do not shortchange you. We really work at it. We really work hard at it.”

Yeoh said making Kuala Lumpur a more enjoyable place to live was not necessarily about major developments alone, but also about ensuring residents had access to recreational spaces and opportunities to unwind.

She said the demands of working life in the city made it important for residents to have opportunities to recharge before returning to their daily routines.

“Like I said, life is tough in the city. You just want to make it livable and for people to enjoy.

“If you work hard from Monday to Saturday but you have a good Sunday, like spending your time at Dataran Merdeka with your family, go to the park and have a good run, it will make it up for you and you will be recharged to face the next Monday.”

Yeoh said such seemingly simple amenities and recreational opportunities could make a meaningful difference to the quality of life of Kuala Lumpur residents.

“So that is why simple things like that really matter for the people of Kuala Lumpur.”

Personal Challenges Following Divorce

Yeoh had recently gone through a divorce, but despite that, she remains focused on her work, stressing that her duties to the people must take precedence over personal difficulties.

She and her former husband Ramachandran Muniandy have separated after 18 years of marriage. The couple married in January 2008 and have two daughters.

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