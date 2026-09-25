Going To The Bahrain Grand Prix At Sepang? Here’s What You Need To Know

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After a nine-year wait, Formula 1 is finally returning to Sepang — although there is a rather unusual twist.

Instead of being held in Bahrain, the 2026 Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix will take place at the Sepang International Circuit from 2 to 4 October 2026.

The race was relocated to Malaysia following the cancellation of the original Bahrain event amid regional security concerns. The event will retain the Bahrain Grand Prix name, making this a rather unique chapter in F1 history.

If you’ve already got your tickets, or are thinking about heading to Sepang for the race weekend, here’s what you should know before you go.

Know when to be at Sepang

The weekend begins on Friday, 2 October, with Formula 1 practice sessions.

The important timings are:

Friday, 2 October

F1 Practice 1: 12.30pm–1.30pm

F1 Practice 2: 4pm–5pm

Saturday, 3 October

F1 Practice 3: 12.30pm–1.30pm

F1 Qualifying: 4pm–5pm

Sunday, 4 October

Drivers’ Parade: 1pm–1.30pm

National Anthem: 2.44pm–2.46pm

Bahrain Grand Prix: 3pm–5pm

The race itself is scheduled for 56 laps or a maximum of two hours.

So if you’re only going on Sunday, don’t make the mistake of arriving at 2.30pm thinking you’ve got plenty of time.

Getting there without losing your mind

This is probably the biggest thing Malaysian fans need to think about.

Yes, Sepang is familiar territory for many of us. But an F1 weekend can attract a huge crowd, meaning the roads around the circuit are likely to be much busier than a normal weekend.

The good news is that Rapid KL will provide 95 free shuttle buses during the event.

The shuttle service will run from 7am to midnight from 2 to 4 October, with buses operating every 10 to 15 minutes.

The three pickup locations are:

KLIA Terminal 2, Level 1 Bus Hub

Mitsui KLIA Bus Hub

De-Village, Persiaran Millenia 2, Bandar Baru Enstek

Rapid KL will also operate shuttle buses within the circuit to help spectators move between key areas.

For anyone coming from KL or elsewhere, it is worth considering public transport rather than driving all the way to Sepang.

Driving or riding to the Bahrain GP? Read this first

If you’re planning to drive to Sepang, sort out your parking before heading to the circuit.

Parking for this year’s Bahrain Grand Prix is not the usual cheap-and-easy Sepang arrangement. Passes are being sold according to designated parking zones, with prices ranging from around RM244 to RM651 for the three-day event, depending on the zone.

Some of the cheaper and more sought-after zones have already sold out, so don’t assume you can simply turn up on race day and find a convenient parking spot.

For reference, the currently listed prices include around RM488 for P4, RM325 for P5 and P12, and around RM244 for P6-7, P8, P9, P14 and P17. P2 and P3 were listed at around RM651.

The important thing is that these are event parking passes, rather than the usual parking arrangement you might remember from regular events at Sepang.

What if you’re riding a motorcycle?

This is where things get particularly important for Malaysian bikers.

According to information reported by motoring site paultan.org, motorcycle parking will not be available at Sepang International Circuit for this year’s Bahrain GP.

That means riders should not simply assume they can ride to SIC and park their bikes inside the circuit like they might for other events.

One alternative being discussed is to ride to one of the designated shuttle locations, park there and take the free shuttle bus to the circuit.

The listed shuttle locations include Mitsui Outlet Park, KLIA Terminal 2, KLIA Long Term Car Park and Bandar Baru Enstek. Rapid KL is providing free shuttle services between these locations and the circuit during the race weekend.

For riders, this could potentially be a much less stressful option than trying to find somewhere to leave a motorcycle near the circuit — but check the latest parking and shuttle instructions before setting off, as arrangements can change.

For more information on parking passes, shuttle services, and e-hailing services for the 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix, head over to the official website HERE.

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