GE15 Independent Candidate Arrested For Allegedly Pushing 79-Year-Old Former State Hockey Player Into Drain In KL

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A woman has been arrested for pushing a 79-year-old woman into a drain in Taman OUG. The suspect had contested as an independent candidate in the 15th General Election, while the victim is a former Selangor state hockey player from the 1960s.

Brickfields police chief Assistant Commissioner Hoo Chang Hook said the incident occurred at around 10.30am in front of a row of shops.

Initial investigations found that the victim entered a tailor shop owned by a friend, telling her she was being followed by the suspect.

The victim left the premises a few minutes later, and the suspect, who waited outside, allegedly pushed her without warning. The victim fell into the drain and suffered injuries to the back of her head, left hand, and back.

In the CCTV recording, the suspect watched for a bit before walking away.

@malaysiagazette Tolak Warga Emas Jatuh Longkang, Bekas Calon PRU-15 Ditahan Padah menolak seorang warga emas hingga terjatuh ke dalam longkang, seorang bekas calon Pilihan Raya Umum (PRU) ke -15 ditahan dalam kejadian di Jalan Hujan Rahmat Dua, OUG, Jumaat lalu. ♬ original sound – malaysiagazette – malaysiagazette

Suspect Detained, Ordered For Psychiatric Examination

The victim’s friend lodged a police report at 12.27pm on the same day and brought the victim to Universiti Malaya Medical Centre for medical attention. The victim was warded in the emergency department for four days before being discharged on Monday.

Upon receiving the report, a team from the Criminal Investigation Division of the Brickfields district police headquarters raided a house and detained the suspect.

The suspect denied pushing the victim and failed to give a reasonable explanation for her actions. She also claimed not to know the victim personally.

The suspect has been remanded for a day at the Brickfields police headquarters’ lockup and was ordered by the magistrate to be brought for a psychiatric examination.

The case is being investigated under Section 325 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

A former GE15 Independent candidate has been detained for allegedly pushing a 79-year-old woman into a drain in OUG, Kuala Lumpur, last Friday.



The victim, a former Selangor hockey player, suffered injuries to her head, left hand and back. pic.twitter.com/QdRdP89s8M — The Star (@staronline) September 24, 2026

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