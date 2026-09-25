GE15 Independent Candidate Arrested For Allegedly Pushing 79-Year-Old Former State Hockey Player Into Drain In KL
A woman who stood as an independent candidate in the 15th General Election has been arrested after allegedly following a 79-year-old former Selangor state hockey player to a row of shops in Taman OUG and pushing her into a drain without warning — an incident captured on CCTV that left the elderly victim hospitalised for four days.
In Brief
- A woman and former GE15 independent candidate was arrested for allegedly pushing a 79-year-old ex-Selangor hockey player into a drain in Taman OUG.
- The suspect denied knowing the victim and was remanded, ordered for a psychiatric examination, with the case investigated under Section 325 of the Penal Code.