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GE15 Independent Candidate Arrested For Allegedly Pushing 79-Year-Old Former State Hockey Player Into Drain In KL
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GE15 Independent Candidate Arrested For Allegedly Pushing 79-Year-Old Former State Hockey Player Into Drain In KL

A woman who stood as an independent candidate in the 15th General Election has been arrested after allegedly following a 79-year-old former Selangor state hockey player to a row of shops in Taman OUG and pushing her into a drain without warning — an incident captured on CCTV that left the elderly victim hospitalised for four days.

by
September 25, 2026
In Brief
  • A woman and former GE15 independent candidate was arrested for allegedly pushing a 79-year-old ex-Selangor hockey player into a drain in Taman OUG.
  • The suspect denied knowing the victim and was remanded, ordered for a psychiatric examination, with the case investigated under Section 325 of the Penal Code.

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A woman has been arrested for pushing a 79-year-old woman into a drain in Taman OUG. The suspect had contested as an independent candidate in the 15th General Election, while the victim is a former Selangor state hockey player from the 1960s.

Brickfields police chief Assistant Commissioner Hoo Chang Hook said the incident occurred at around 10.30am in front of a row of shops.

Initial investigations found that the victim entered a tailor shop owned by a friend, telling her she was being followed by the suspect.

The victim left the premises a few minutes later, and the suspect, who waited outside, allegedly pushed her without warning. The victim fell into the drain and suffered injuries to the back of her head, left hand, and back.

In the CCTV recording, the suspect watched for a bit before walking away.

@malaysiagazette

Tolak Warga Emas Jatuh Longkang, Bekas Calon PRU-15 Ditahan Padah menolak seorang warga emas hingga terjatuh ke dalam longkang, seorang bekas calon Pilihan Raya Umum (PRU) ke -15 ditahan dalam kejadian di Jalan Hujan Rahmat Dua, OUG, Jumaat lalu.

♬ original sound – malaysiagazette – malaysiagazette

Suspect Detained, Ordered For Psychiatric Examination

The victim’s friend lodged a police report at 12.27pm on the same day and brought the victim to Universiti Malaya Medical Centre for medical attention. The victim was warded in the emergency department for four days before being discharged on Monday.

Upon receiving the report, a team from the Criminal Investigation Division of the Brickfields district police headquarters raided a house and detained the suspect.

The suspect denied pushing the victim and failed to give a reasonable explanation for her actions. She also claimed not to know the victim personally.

The suspect has been remanded for a day at the Brickfields police headquarters’ lockup and was ordered by the magistrate to be brought for a psychiatric examination.

The case is being investigated under Section 325 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

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