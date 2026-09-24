Wawasan Negara Questions ‘Hidden Hands’ Behind RoS Action Against PN

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Parti Wawasan Negara (Wawasan Negara) has questioned whether there were “hidden hands” behind the Registrar of Societies (RoS) notices issued against Perikatan Nasional (PN), pointing to their timing which coincided with the announcement of the dissolution of the Melaka state legislative assembly.

In a statement today, Wawasan Negara said it had been informed of the action by the RoS to suspend PN, as well as two notices issued to the coalition on Sept 22 and 23.

The first notice, dated Sept 22, was a Notice of Intention to Cancel Registration issued under Subsection 13(2) of the Societies Act 1966.

The second notice, dated Sept 23, was a Suspension Order issued under Subsection 13(2A) of the same Act.

Wawasan Negara said it was informed of the notices through a statement issued by PN secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan today.

READ MORE: PN To Challenge RoS Decision, Says Takiyuddin

The party, led by Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, questioned whether the timing of the notices indicated the involvement of “hidden hands”, given that they were issued around the same time Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh announced the dissolution of the state legislative assembly.

Claims Action Politically Motivated

Wawasan Negara alleged that the RoS action was politically motivated and intended to prevent PN from contesting in the upcoming Melaka state election.

The party said the timing of the notices raised questions over whether the move was intended to disrupt PN’s preparations for the polls, which are expected to be held soon following the dissolution of the state assembly.

The RoS action comes amid an internal dispute involving PN and one of its component parties, Bersatu, following a complaint by Bersatu concerning a PN meeting held on July 16.

PN has said it disagrees with the basis of the RoS action and intends to pursue available legal avenues to defend the coalition’s establishment and political agenda.

The Melaka state legislative assembly was dissolved on Sept 23, paving the way for the state election.

READ MORE: Dissolution On Wednesday: It’s Confirmed, Melaka Heading To The Polls

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