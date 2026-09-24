Teen’s Schizophrenia Went Untreated For Five Years Before Bandar Utama School Stabbing, Court Finds

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A teenager involved in the fatal stabbing of a schoolmate in Bandar Utama had been experiencing symptoms of severe mental illness for around five years before the incident, according to the full grounds of judgment released by the High Court.

The judgment found that the boy had developed very early-onset schizophrenia from around the age of nine, but did not receive a psychiatric assessment during those years.

The case came to light again after the High Court on 14 September acquitted the teenager of murder on the grounds that he was of unsound mind when the incident happened.

The details were based on the court’s full judgment released on 23 September, as reported by The Star.

Signs Had Been Present For Years

According to High Court judge Justice Adlin Abdul Majid, symptoms of the teenager’s illness had been documented through family accounts, school records and observations by teachers.

These reportedly included social withdrawal, unusual beliefs, refusing to remove his mask, chronic lateness and fears linked to voices he said he could hear.

However, the symptoms were understood as behavioural or disciplinary issues rather than signs of an underlying psychiatric condition.

The judge said the illness had therefore continued untreated while the teenager was still going through childhood development.

The court-appointed consultant forensic psychiatrist, Dr Ian Lloyd Anthony, later assessed the teenager and concluded that he suffered from very early-onset schizophrenia, accompanied by psychopathic and sadistic traits.

His Condition Became More Severe

The court heard that the teenager’s mental state deteriorated significantly in the year leading up to the stabbing.

Justice Adlin said the boy developed an intense infatuation with the 16-year-old victim from around August 2024, including following her around school and creating separate social media accounts to monitor her online.

His feelings eventually developed into what the psychiatric report described as an erotomanic delusion — a belief that the victim returned his feelings.

By March 2025, the teenager reportedly began experiencing auditory hallucinations, including a voice he associated with an individual instructing him to kill the victim.

He also developed grandiose delusions, believing himself to be a god-like figure who had the authority to eliminate people he considered unworthy.

The court was told that he had also purchased a Death Note notebook and written down the names of four schoolmates, including the eventual victim.

He Also Assaulted His Mother Shortly Before The Stabbing

The court also heard that his behaviour had become increasingly concerning in the weeks leading up to the killing.

According to a psychiatric report cited by the New Straits Times, the teenager assaulted his mother just 13 days before the fatal stabbing.

He reportedly pushed her to the ground when she tried to check his school bag, causing her to hit her head.

The report also detailed previous incidents involving two classmates, while attempts to address his behaviour through school counselling were described as unsuccessful.

What Happened On The Day

On 14 October 2025, the teenager entered a female toilet at his school armed with knives and confronted the victim.

He stabbed her repeatedly before leaving the toilet. He subsequently discarded his weapons, except for one knife, and was eventually disarmed by his brother.

According to the judgment, the teenager was experiencing active psychosis at the time.

The court heard that he perceived the victim through a distorted, fictionalised view of reality and did not fully understand that he was taking the life of another person.

Justice Adlin found that his schizophrenia had affected his ability to understand the nature of his actions and recognise that they were wrong or against the law.

READ MORE: 16-Year-Old Girl Stabbed To Death In Bandar Utama School

What Happened After The Stabbing?

Following his arrest, the teenager was eventually admitted to Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta on 22 October 2025, where he came under Dr Anthony’s care.

The psychiatrist testified that the teenager’s hallucinations stopped within about three weeks of beginning antipsychotic medication, while his delusional beliefs also began to subside.

The doctor also observed that the teenager started interacting warmly with his family again, something that had reportedly not been seen for several years.

Based on the psychiatric evidence, Justice Adlin concluded that the teenager was suffering from schizophrenia and was of unsound mind when the stabbing occurred.

The High Court therefore acquitted him of murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code on the grounds of unsoundness of mind.

Instead of being released, he was ordered to remain at Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta for treatment at the pleasure of the Sultan of Selangor.

READ MORE: Bandar Utama School Stabbing: Boy, 15, Acquitted, Then Locked Away Indefinitely

A Case That Raises Questions About Early Intervention

In her judgment, Justice Adlin highlighted the importance of recognising serious mental health problems in children before they develop into more severe conditions.

The case showed how symptoms of a serious psychiatric illness could remain misunderstood for years, particularly when they appeared as changes in behaviour, school problems or social withdrawal.

The judge expressed hope that the case would encourage parents, schools, the healthcare system and the wider public to better recognise warning signs of mental illness among children and seek appropriate help earlier.

The judgment ultimately placed the focus not only on what happened on the day of the stabbing, but also on the years of untreated illness that preceded it.

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