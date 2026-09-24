Teacher, Minors Among 53 Arrested As Over 540,000 Child Abuse Materials Seized

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Eight minors aged between 13 and 18 were among those arrested for possessing child sexual abuse material (CSAM) in a joint operation by Bukit Aman’s Criminal Investigation Department and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

During the press conference, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk M. Kumar said the minors were investigated for possessing and selling animated CSAM made using artificial intelligence (AI).

He said it was a worrying trend and poses serious implications, adding that those arrested included minors and civil servants.

Kumar said the civil servants arrested were a 24-year-old teacher and a 44-year-old laboratory assistant from another school. The teacher was among 53 of 92 “targets” nabbed nationwide in Operation Pedo 3.0, a months-long investigation that saw only one foreign national arrested among a largely Malaysian group.

Police seized a total of 95 items during the raids, including 90 digital devices, among them mobile phones, computers, laptops, tablets, storage devices, routers and modems, along with five sex toys.

Preliminary checks revealed that these devices held 653,193 digital files in total, of which 540,127 were child sexual abuse material and 113,066 were adult pornography.

As a result of the operation, police opened 52 investigation papers. Of these, 23 have already been brought before the courts, while the remaining 29 are still being investigated.

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