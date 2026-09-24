Teacher, Minors Among 53 Arrested As Over 540,000 Child Abuse Materials Seized
Operation Pedo 3.0 resulted in the seizure of over 540,000 child sexual abuse files nationwide — among those arrested were eight minors, two civil servants, and individuals found to be producing AI-generated material for sale.
Credit: Malay Mail
In Brief
- Eight minors aged 13 to 18 were arrested for possessing and selling AI-generated child sexual abuse material, raising serious concerns.
- Operation Pedo 3.0 resulted in 53 arrests out of 92 targets, including a teacher and a laboratory assistant.
- Authorities seized 95 items containing over 540,000 child sexual abuse material files, with 23 cases already brought before the courts.