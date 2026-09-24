PN To Challenge RoS Decision, Says Takiyuddin

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Perikatan Nasional (PN) will challenge the Registrar of Societies (RoS) decision to initiate action to cancel the coalition’s registration, with its secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan saying the coalition is taking immediate legal steps to defend its existence and political agenda.

Takiyuddin said PN had received a notice under Subsection 13(2) of the Societies Act 1966, giving the coalition 30 days to show cause why its registration should not be cancelled.

He said the proposed cancellation was linked to a complaint by Bersatu against PN concerning a meeting held on July 16, 2026.

READ MORE: Perikatan Nasional Faces Deregistration, The Complaint Was Filed By BERSATU

PN subsequently received an order under Subsection 13(2A) of the Societies Act 1966 directing the suspension of all its activities until further notice, he said.

The two documents were served on PN on Sept 22 and 23 respectively, coinciding with the announcement and coming into effect of the dissolution of the Melaka state legislative assembly ahead of the state election.

“PN takes note of the RoS decision but does not agree with the basis of the decision and is taking immediate steps through the legal processes available to defend the objectives of its establishment and the agenda it fights for, which is supported by its members and supporters,” Takiyuddin said in a statement.

PN Does Not Rule Out ‘Mala Fide’ Agenda

Takiyuddin also said that PN believes that this decision is an attempt to sabotage the coalition.

“PN does not rule out the possibility that the action against PN is the result of a mala fide agenda and political pressure that has victimised PN by parties from within and outside PN,” he said, stopping short at naming the parties he was referring to.

Takiyuddin also urged PN members and supporters to remain calm, saying the matter was being handled through the appropriate channels.

He said PN would provide relevant information and documents to the public transparently and keep them informed of developments from time to time.

PN Imposes Immediate Gag Order

Meanwhile, Takiyuddin said PN had imposed an immediate gag order on all parties from issuing statements on behalf of the coalition.

He said only the PN chairman and secretary-general would be authorised to issue statements on behalf of the coalition.

The development comes amid an internal dispute between PN and Bersatu, which had lodged a complaint with RoS concerning its position within the coalition.

RoS had previously confirmed receiving Bersatu’s complaint, including allegations that the party was not involved in the PN Supreme Council meeting on July 16 and issues concerning its membership status in the coalition.

The possible deregistration of PN could derail its political cooperation with Barisan Nasional (BN), after the two coalitions successfully forged an electoral pact in Johor and Negeri Sembilan, with plans to continue their cooperation in the upcoming Melaka state election.

The Melaka state legislative assembly was officially dissolved yesterday, paving the way for the state election.

READ MORE: Dissolution On Wednesday: It’s Confirmed, Melaka Heading To The Polls

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