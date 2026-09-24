Non-Halal Steakhouse Gets Slammed For Promotion Featuring Muslim Couple

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A steakhouse in Kuala Lumpur recently drew criticism for a promotional video it shared on Instagram.

It featured a woman dressed in Muslimah attire, who highlighted the restaurant’s premium beef steaks, chicken chop, and a selection of dips.

Also featured in the video was a Malay-looking man wearing a songkok, and both were eating the food they were reviewing.

Although they were not eating pork, the issue lies in the fact that the restaurant has pork items on the menu.

Malaysians question restaurant’s decision to use Malay Muslim talents in video

The video, along with the restaurant’s official Instagram account, has since been taken down, but the promotional clip has been screen recorded and reuploaded on social media.

One Threads user asked why was a Malay Muslim woman promoting a restaurant that also serves pork?

The post included the controversial video as well as a screenshot of the restaurant’s menu.

One of the menu items was Lemongrass Spanish Ibérico Pork.

Many were puzzled by the business’ marketing decision, while some accused it of having intentions to insult or mock Islam.

“Who is this woman? It looks like they were purposely dressed that way to mock Muslim consumers,” one Threads user commented.

Some also speculated the couple might not even be Malay or Muslim, just dressed in typical Muslim clothes.

TRP has reached out to the restaurant for comments.

No civil law that explicitly bans Muslims from working for non-halal establishments

There is no specific civil law in Malaysia that explicitly bans a non-halal or non-certified business from employing Muslims or featuring them in general commercial promotions (such as modelling or administrative work).

However, misleading consumers about the halal status of food (e.g. falsely claiming a non-halal kitchen is “halal” or “pork-free” in a way that deceives Muslim buyers) can run afoul of the Trade Descriptions Act or local consumer protection laws.

With that said, Islamic law (Syariah) forbids Muslims to consume non-halal food (such as pork, lard, or non-certified meat) or to knowingly promote, endorse, or market forbidden (haram) food and beverages to other Muslims.

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