TRP
Now Reading
Non-Halal Steakhouse Gets Slammed For Promotion Featuring Muslim Couple
TRP
TRP

Non-Halal Steakhouse Gets Slammed For Promotion Featuring Muslim Couple

Social media users questioned the restaurant’s decision to hire talents that appear to be Malay Muslims.

by
September 24, 2026
In Brief
  • A Kuala Lumpur steakhouse faced backlash after a promotional video featured a Muslim woman and a man in a songkok promoting the restaurant.
  • Malaysians were outraged as the restaurant serves pork, with some accusing it of deliberately mocking Muslim consumers through its marketing.
  • While no civil law explicitly bans Muslims from working at non-halal establishments, Islamic law forbids Muslims from promoting haram food to other Muslims.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A steakhouse in Kuala Lumpur recently drew criticism for a promotional video it shared on Instagram.

It featured a woman dressed in Muslimah attire, who highlighted the restaurant’s premium beef steaks, chicken chop, and a selection of dips.

Also featured in the video was a Malay-looking man wearing a songkok, and both were eating the food they were reviewing.

Although they were not eating pork, the issue lies in the fact that the restaurant has pork items on the menu.

Malaysians question restaurant’s decision to use Malay Muslim talents in video

The video, along with the restaurant’s official Instagram account, has since been taken down, but the promotional clip has been screen recorded and reuploaded on social media.

One Threads user asked why was a Malay Muslim woman promoting a restaurant that also serves pork?

The post included the controversial video as well as a screenshot of the restaurant’s menu.

One of the menu items was Lemongrass Spanish Ibérico Pork.

View on Threads

Many were puzzled by the business’ marketing decision, while some accused it of having intentions to insult or mock Islam.

“Who is this woman? It looks like they were purposely dressed that way to mock Muslim consumers,” one Threads user commented.

Some also speculated the couple might not even be Malay or Muslim, just dressed in typical Muslim clothes.

TRP has reached out to the restaurant for comments.

No civil law that explicitly bans Muslims from working for non-halal establishments

There is no specific civil law in Malaysia that explicitly bans a non-halal or non-certified business from employing Muslims or featuring them in general commercial promotions (such as modelling or administrative work).

However, misleading consumers about the halal status of food (e.g. falsely claiming a non-halal kitchen is “halal” or “pork-free” in a way that deceives Muslim buyers) can run afoul of the Trade Descriptions Act or local consumer protection laws.

With that said, Islamic law (Syariah) forbids Muslims to consume non-halal food (such as pork, lard, or non-certified meat) or to knowingly promote, endorse, or market forbidden (haram) food and beverages to other Muslims.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s FacebookXInstagram, or Threads.

Get more stories like this to your inbox by signing up for our newsletter.

Shahril Bahrom is a Malaysian digital journalist known for his work with The Rakyat Post and World Of Buzz, covering social issues, technology, pop culture, and viral online trends. His writing combines accessible storytelling with strong awareness of Malaysian internet culture, often focusing on topics that resonate across social media and public discourse. Known for a conversational yet informative style, he specialises in digital-first journalism, human-interest stories, and trend-driven reporting that bridges mainstream news with contemporary online conversations.

Tags
TRP

© 2024 The Rakyat Post. All Rights Reserved. Owned by 3rd Wave Media Sdn Bhd