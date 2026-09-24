Non-Halal Steakhouse Gets Slammed For Promotion Featuring Muslim Couple

Many were puzzled by the business’ marketing decision, while some accused it of having intentions to insult or mock Islam.
“Who is this woman? It looks like they were purposely dressed that way to mock Muslim consumers,” one Threads user commented.
Some also speculated the couple might not even be Malay or Muslim, just dressed in typical Muslim clothes.
TRP has reached out to the restaurant for comments.
No civil law that explicitly bans Muslims from working for non-halal establishments
There is no specific civil law in Malaysia that explicitly bans a non-halal or non-certified business from employing Muslims or featuring them in general commercial promotions (such as modelling or administrative work).
However, misleading consumers about the halal status of food (e.g. falsely claiming a non-halal kitchen is “halal” or “pork-free” in a way that deceives Muslim buyers) can run afoul of the Trade Descriptions Act or local consumer protection laws.
With that said, Islamic law (Syariah) forbids Muslims to consume non-halal food (such as pork, lard, or non-certified meat) or to knowingly promote, endorse, or market forbidden (haram) food and beverages to other Muslims.
Shahril Bahrom is a Malaysian digital journalist known for his work with The Rakyat Post and World Of Buzz, covering social issues, technology, pop culture, and viral online trends. His writing combines accessible storytelling with strong awareness of Malaysian internet culture, often focusing on topics that resonate across social media and public discourse. Known for a conversational yet informative style, he specialises in digital-first journalism, human-interest stories, and trend-driven reporting that bridges mainstream news with contemporary online conversations.