Ipoh Shop Owner Fined RM40,000 For 529 Fake Oppo Phones, Less Than 1% Of What The Law Allows

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An Ipoh gadget shop owner was fined RM40,000 on Thursday (24 Sept) for possessing 529 counterfeit Oppo smartphones – well under the RM5.29 million maximum he could have faced under the law.

Wong Soon Yaw, 37, owner of M One Gadget, pleaded guilty before Sessions Court judge Ainul Sharin Mohamad. He faced 12 months in jail if he failed to pay, but settled the fine on the spot. Wong was unrepresented in court.

Wong was found in possession of the 529 phones, of various models and colours, at his company’s premises in Jalan Besar Gunung Rapat.

The units bore counterfeit versions of trademarks belonging to Guangdong Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp Ltd, including the ‘Oppo’ name.

The charge was framed under Section 102(1)(c) of the Trademarks Act 2019 (Act 815), punishable under Section 102(1)(c)(ii) – a maximum fine of RM10,000 per item, up to three years’ jail, or both, for a first offence.

That penalty scales to RM20,000 per item, up to five years’ jail, or both, for repeat offences.

The court ordered the phones returned to the government for disposal through the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN).

How The Case Started, Part Of A Wider Pattern

The phones were seized in a KPDN raid on 5 February, after a complaint about the use of the Oppo trademark at the premises.

A joint investigation with a representative of the trademark owner confirmed the phones were counterfeit.

At the time, KPDN Perak director Kamalludin Ismail said corporate entities convicted under the Act face fines of up to RM15,000 per item for a first offence, rising to RM30,000 per item for repeat offences, and that continuous monitoring of premises selling branded goods was part of the ministry’s ongoing efforts.

The Ipoh case joins a string of counterfeit-goods busts KPDN has carried out nationwide this year – RM1.4 million in fake perfumes and skincare seized in KL in February, RM790,600 in counterfeit watches in March, RM600,000 in branded goods across Johor Bahru in June, and RM292,800 in counterfeit clothing in Petaling Jaya in July.

A separate Ipoh raid in April turned up another 1,107 counterfeit mobile phone parts and accessories worth RM21,415.

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