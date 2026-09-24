Asian Games 2026 Gold Medalist Taj Izrin Goes Viral For Competing Barefoot

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Malaysia has found another unlikely hero at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games, and this time, he did it behind a virtual steering wheel.

E-sports racer Taj Izrin Aiman Taj Madira made history on Wednesday (23 September) after winning gold in the Gran Turismo 7 (GT7) event, giving Malaysia its second gold medal of the Games at the time.

The 27-year-old kept his cool through three races at Aichi Sky Expo in Japan, eventually finishing on top with 36 points.

According to The Star, e-sports was not necessarily among Malaysia’s main medal hopes heading into the Games, but Taj Izrin’s performance showed what was possible with the right preparation and guidance.

Not only that, but he also went viral on social media for competing bare-foot, and even showed signs of yawning in the competition footage as though the game was nothing but a leisurely afternoon drive.

Malaysians were not only impressed by his win, but also how nonchalant he was in his participation.

“He was so chill, playing barefoot and even yawned, but still managed to bring home the gold,” one Threads user said.

“He just woke up from a nap, forgot to put his shoes on, next thing he knew, he got the gold medal,” said another user.

What is Gran Turismo 7?

Pic: Playstation

Gran Turismo 7 is a 2022 simulation racing video game developed by Polyphony Digital and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Known as “The Real Driving Simulator,” it combines realistic car physics with a deep celebration of car culture.

It features over 550 meticulously recreated cars from more than 70 automotive brands and over 90 track routes with dynamic weather.

A Comeback Behind The Wheel

Taj Izrin did not have the easiest route to the gold.

He finished second in each of the first two races, collecting 16 points and leaving himself with work to do in the final race.

With the gold medal still within reach, Taj Izrin stepped up in the decider. He secured pole position and went on to win the race, giving him enough points to finish at the top of the overall standings.

Saudi Arabia’s Naif Abdulhakim S. Alfaleh took silver, while South Korea’s Kim Youngchan claimed bronze.

The victory was also particularly significant for Malaysian e-sports.

The Malaysian Esports Federation (MESF) said Taj Izrin became the country’s first e-sports representative to win an Asian Games gold medal.

From Gaming To Representing Malaysia

While GT7 is played on a screen, Taj Izrin’s preparation for the Asian Games has been treated seriously.

MESF president Muhammad Naim Al Amin Saharudin said Taj Izrin was among the first batch of national e-sports athletes to benefit from the National Sports Council’s Podium Programme.

He credited the programme, as well as Taj Izrin and his coach, for helping produce the historic result.

Taj Izrin is also coached by former Malaysian Formula 1 driver Alex Yoong, according to reports.

His gold is a significant step forward for Malaysian e-sports at the Asian Games. At the previous 2022 Hangzhou edition, Malaysia’s best e-sports results were a silver medal from the Arena of Valor team and bronze from the Dota 2 squad.

This time around, Malaysia is competing in nine of the 11 e-sports events at the Games, with MESF targeting at least five medals.

More Than Just A Video Game

Taj Izrin’s victory also comes as e-sports continues to become a more established part of major sporting events.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim congratulated Taj Izrin following his victory, saying his achievement could serve as an example for young Malaysians who are interested in gaming.

For Taj Izrin, however, the achievement was clearly more than just another race.

The Star reported that the racer was visibly emotional after securing the gold, capturing just how much the victory meant to him and the Malaysian contingent.

And with Malaysia continuing its medal hunt in Aichi-Nagoya, Taj Izrin has already made sure his name will be remembered as one of the country’s e-sports pioneers.

READ MORE: Malaysia’s First Esports Gold At The Asian Games Came From A Sim Racing Driver

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