Three Endangered Leatherback Turtles Lay 195 Eggs In Terengganu

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A number of leatherback turtles, which are an endangered species, have visited the coast of Terengganu to lay eggs throughout September.

The Rantau Abang Turtle Conservation and Information Center (TCIC) recorded the three turtle landings since early this month.

A turtle laid 44 eggs at Pantai Pasir Putih in Marang on 1 September.

Another turtle laid 81 eggs at Pantai Rantau Abang on 13 September.

Finally, a third turtle laid 70 eggs at Pantai Kuala Abang on 22 September.

So far, a total of 195 eggs have been laid along Terengganu’s beaches since the beginning of the month.

According to Bernama, all the eggs have been moved to the Turtle Conservation Centre Hatchery in Rantau Abang for protection and monitoring purposes in a controlled environment.

The eggs are buried at a depth of roughly 80cm to 100cm, which is about the same depth of a natural turtle egg nest.

Why turtle conservation is important

Leatherback turtles are critically endangered in Malaysia, having suffered a population collapse of more than 99% since the 1960s.

Rantau Abang used to be home to one of the world’s largest nesting populations with over 10,000 nests annually in the 1950s before it became functionally extinct by the 2000s.

However, recent rare landings such as the ones that happened this month have brought a glimmer of hope, with conservationists recording a few unexpected leatherback nestings along the Terengganu coast.

In fact, the last sighting of leatherback turtles on the Terengganu coastline was in 2017 — a nine-year absence.

What made them disappear in the first place?

It’s no secret that the near-extinction of the species was caused due to heavy egg poaching and consumption. This, combined with commercial fishing hazards and poor early conservation methods, is what led to the decline of leatherback turtle populations in Malaysia.

In the 1950s and 1960s, locals collected and consumed nearly 100% of the leatherback eggs laid on Terengganu beaches. Annual nestings dropped from around 10,000 in the 1950s to virtually zero by 2006.

Early conservation hatcheries incubated eggs in warm, artificial sand environments without knowing that temperature determines sex. This resulted in a 100% female hatchling rate, leaving no males to sustain future generations.

Adult turtles suffered high mortality rates from commercial trawl nets and high-seas driftnets introduced in the 1970s and 1980s, contributing further to their population decline.

And finally, intense coastal development, artificial beach lighting, and heavy tourist crowds disturbed nesting females and degraded their traditional shorelines, according to a 2011 research paper on Malaysian leatherback turtle populations.

Sea turtle conservation in Malaysia today

The current sea turtle conservation efforts in Malaysia relies on a modern, multi-agency push.

These efforts have yielded highly encouraging outcomes, including over 757,000 baby turtles being released in Terengganu alone last June, and the return of green turtles to Kelantan after a 30-year abscence.

In Terengganu — historically the only state that allowed the trade of green turtle eggs — the landmark Turtle Enactment 1951 (Amendment 2021) instituted a strict, comprehensive ban on the sale and possession of all turtle eggs.

Convicted poachers or egg sellers face massive fines ranging from RM50,000 to RM250,000, alongside up to a year of jail time (up from a maximum fine of just RM3,000 previously).

Beyond legal enforcement against the turtle egg trade, related government agencies such as the Department of Fisheries and animal welfare non-governmental organisations like the World Wildlife Fund have been performing scientific and corrective hatchery management as well.

It’s safe to say, that the awareness surrounding the state of the Malaysian leatherback turtle species is becoming greater among the public these days.

Their hope for survival, and a future, is bright for now.

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