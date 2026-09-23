Singer Yasin Sulaiman Made Claims About Prison Life, Withdraws Them After Prison Department Denies Claims

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Singer and songwriter Yasin Sulaiman recently made some serious claims about what prison life was like based on his own experience.

Yasin went to prison on 24 March, 2022, following drug-related charges involving the possession, cultivation, and self-administration of cannabis.

He was initially acquitted by the Petaling Jaya Sessions Court, which ordered him to be sent to Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta for psychiatric treatment due to his bipolar disorder.

On 22 August, 2024, the Shah Alam High Court overturned the acquittal, finding him guilty on all three charges. He was sentenced to life imprisonment and 16 strokes of the cane, leading to his detention in prison.

The Court of Appeal subsequently set aside the life sentence and conviction, ruling for his return to psychiatric care at Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta under the pleasure of the Sultan of Selangor.

He was later released on 2 September, 2026, and broke his silence on a podcast.

Yasin tells all in podcast interviews

In several recent podcast interviews, Yasin spoke about his time in prison and made claims that attracted a lot of attention.

He alleged that drugs could still be obtained in prison, and that there was a “heirarchy” or “caste” system among inmates, where money and influence could affect a person’s position and treatment.

Yasin also described powerful inmates or “taiko” figures as having significant influence over prison life, and even suggested that money could determine how certain things worked inside prison.

These comments were presented as accounts of what Yasin said he experienced or understood while he was incarcerated.

The Prison Department pushed back

On 21 September, the Malaysian Prison Department responded publicly.

Its senior director of prison policy, Mohamad Rosidek Musa, said Yasin’s claim that prison life depended on money and influence was untrue, as reported by Bernama.

The department said it has standard operating procedures (SOP), security controls, and rehabilitation programmes to deal with misconduct and negative incidents among inmates.

Importantly, the department didn’t say that absolutely nothing bad can ever happen in prison. It acknowledged that isolated incidents or misconduct can occur, but said these are dealt with according to established rules and procedures.

Yasin completely retracted the claims later

Later on 22 September, Yasin released a video and statement apologising to the Prison Department and withdrawing his earlier statements.

He said that, after hearing the department’s explanation, he accepted its denial and acknowledged that what he had said in the podcasts was not correct. He specifically withdrew the claims about drugs, hierarchy, “kasta” and money/influence inside prison.

Yasin said that before receiving treatment at Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta, he was experiencing a manic episode associated with bipolar disorder. He said this may have affected the way he saw, heard, understood and interpreted things happening around him at the time.

He therefore apologised and said he never intended to damage the reputation of prison officers or the department.

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