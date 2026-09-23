Rosmah Says Support For Najib Shows Who His ‘True Friends’ Are

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Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor says the support her husband, former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, has received following his conditional pardon has shown her who the family’s “true friends” are.

In a statement on Sunday (20 September), Rosmah said she was touched by the response from people who had reached out to offer support for Najib, including contacts from outside Malaysia.

She said people from countries including Brunei, Italy, Singapore and Canada had contacted her to express their happiness over the latest developments involving Najib and said they wanted to contribute towards helping him.

“They only want to see Datuk return to be with his family. That is all,” she said, according to Malay Mail.

Rosmah added that the support had made her realise which friends had remained with the family during both difficult and good times.

“Today, I realise who the friends are who have always been with us through difficult and good times,” she said.

However, she did not disclose the identities of those who had offered to contribute, how much they intended to give, or how any overseas contributions would be channelled.

RM50 Million Fine Behind Fundraising Effort

The support comes after Najib was granted a conditional pardon by the Federal Territories Pardons Board on 18 September.

Under the decision, Najib is allowed to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest until 23 August 2028, subject to conditions including payment of a RM50 million fine.

The RM50 million fine relates to his SRC International case, for which Najib was originally sentenced to 12 years in prison and fined RM210 million.

His sentence and fine were reduced following an earlier Pardons Board decision in 2024, with the jail term cut to six years and the fine reduced to RM50 million.

The latest conditional pardon means the fine remains a requirement for Najib to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest.

UMNO Launches Solidarity Fund

Following the announcement of the conditional pardon, UMNO launched a fundraising drive to help Najib meet the RM50 million payment.

UMNO secretary-general Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the fund collected RM165,645 within its first hour and RM634,562.02 within three hours.

Many of the contributions were reportedly small, with some supporters giving RM10 or RM50. The fund subsequently passed the RM1 million mark less than a day after it was launched.

UMNO president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the initiative was open to party leaders, members, supporters and others who wished to contribute voluntarily.

He also said the collection would be handled transparently and in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

Najib’s lawyers have meanwhile said the former prime minister was grateful for the support but did not want UMNO members, supporters or members of the public to feel pressured or obliged to contribute.

They stressed that any assistance should be given voluntarily and according to the contributor’s means.

As of 21 September, the Attorney General had confirmed that the RM50 million fine had yet to be paid, meaning Najib remained in Kajang Prison while the conditions for his house arrest were being worked out.

READ MORE: UMNO Raised RM1 Million For Bossku, He Still Needs RM49 Million More

READ MORE: PAS Members Told To Prioritise Party Duties Before Najib Solidarity Fund

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