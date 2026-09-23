Malaysia’s First Esports Gold At The Asian Games Came From A Sim Racing Driver
Sim racing driver Taj Izrin Aiman Taj Madira gave Malaysia its first-ever esports gold at the Asian Games today, topping the Gran Turismo 7 event at Aichi — a breakthrough that Hangzhou 2022’s silver and bronze had pointed toward but never delivered. The win adds to karate’s Adeola Fay Robert’s gold and four bronze medals in Malaysia’s thus-far tally at Aichi-Nagoya 2026.
Credit: Majlis Sukan Negara/FB
In Brief
- Taj Izrin Aiman Taj Madira won Malaysia's first esports gold in Gran Turismo 7 at Aichi Sky Expo with 36 points.
- Adeola Fay Robert claimed gold in Women's Karate Kumite Under-55kg, beating Iran's Fatemeh Zahra Saeidabadi 6-4.
- Malaysia also secured four bronze medals across Wushu and Karate events, adding to the country's overall Games tally.