Malaysians Are Turning Najib’s Solidarity Fund Into A Public Insult Box

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UMNO’s fundraiser to help pay former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s RM50 million fine has collected more than RM1 million since it launched last week. Some of that money is arriving one sen at a time, and it’s not exactly a show of support.

Najib was granted a conditional pardon by the Agong on 19 September, allowing him to serve the rest of his SRC International sentence under house arrest until 23 August 2028.

The condition is that he pays a reduced RM50 million fine.

UMNO president Dato’ Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced a nationwide donation drive shortly after, open to party leaders, members, supporters, and “anyone wishing to show their support voluntarily.”

He said the fund would be run transparently and in compliance with the law.

Trolls Found A Loophole

By 20 September, the fund had crossed RM1 million.

Malaysian bank transfers let senders attach a short message to the recipient. Critics of the fund used that field to register their objections while technically making a donation.

Screenshots circulating online show transfers of one or five sen to the Najib Razak Solidarity Fund, and the attached messages make it clear it is not.

One recurring phrase used in the transfer notes was “bapak sakau negara,” a crude Malay phrase loosely meaning “the man who bled the nation dry”.

A political commentator posted a screenshot of his own one-sen transfer, captioned with a sarcastic nod to “BossKu,” a nickname supporters use for Najib.

Not Everyone Happy With Fund

The fund has drawn mixed reactions since it launched. Some commenters online have questioned why money should be raised for a convicted former prime minister at all, and whether the same donations could instead go toward Malaysians facing financial hardship.

Najib’s daughter, Nooryana Najwa, said her father was touched by the response and stressed that contributions were entirely voluntary, with no obligation on anyone to give.

Najib himself has echoed that message, telling supporters through the party that no one should feel pressured to contribute to the fine.

Neither statement has stopped the one-sen transfers.

READ MORE: UMNO Wants Malaysians To Help Pay Najib’s RM50 Million Fine – Here’s What Else Happened

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