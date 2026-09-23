Malaysian Man In Europe Mocks Locals On TikTok, Gets Slammed For His Bad Attitude

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When we step into someone else’s house, it’s important to be mindful of our manners.

This also applies when we are travelling in a foreign country. It doesn’t take much to behave well — Don’t be rude, be considerate of others, and don’t break any laws.

We, as Malaysians, also need to uphold our values as polite and friendly people.

However, there are still those who find it challenging to behave like a good traveller.

It doesn’t cost a thing to be rude

A Malaysian man recently received heavy criticism for posting TikTok videos of locals in Europe while making rather mocking remarks in Bahasa Melayu.

Many did not find his antics amusing, leaving comments like “This is not funny” and “If they do this to us, don’t get angry okay?”.

In his videos, he would either make up a narrative based on what people were doing in the scene or ask them questions in Malay, which they obviously did not understand.

It doesn’t cost anything to be rude, but being a well-behaved and decent human being is free too — the man made a conscious decision to be the former.

Many are concerned his videos will paint Malaysia as a racist country

His videos have also been widely spread and criticised on other social media platforms, where people expressed concerns about Malaysia and Malaysians being labelled as racist by the global community because of the man’s actions.

“No wonder Malaysia has been labelled as a racist country since we have these kind of people,” said one Threads user.

Many also pointed out that the man had recorded the faces of many people without their consent, which is heavily frowned upon these days.

TikToker @yanthebeast3 has over 77,000 followers and makes social commentaries while travelling abroad.

His videos garner at least 100,000 views on average, with some hitting the 1 million mark.

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