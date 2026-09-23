KLIA Fixed Its E-Hailing Mess, Cut The Fee To RM2, And It Actually Worked

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Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) has standardised the entry fee for e-hailing vehicles at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) to RM2, inclusive of tax, across Terminal 1 and Terminal 2.

The new rate took effect on 16 September.

The fee was previously RM3 at Terminal 1 and RM2.16 at Terminal 2.

MAHB said the standardisation is meant to give passengers and e-hailing operators a single, consistent rate across both terminals.

The change builds on enhanced e-hailing facilities introduced at Terminal 1 in August.

That rollout included an LPR system integrated with PIDS, self-service kiosks, indoor waiting areas, structured pick-up bays, and on-ground marshals.

It also introduced the RM3 entry fee and a 10-minute maximum kerbside stay, with penalty charges for drivers who exceed it.

MAHB said the system was developed following engagement with e-hailing operators, the Ministry of Transport, and APAD, based on National Action Framework Working Committee (NAFWC) recommendations.

Operational Numbers Since The Upgrade

MAHB said 99.3% of e-hailing drivers now complete passenger pick-ups and exit within the 10-minute grace period, up from 49.4% before the upgrade.

Peak-hour processing capacity rose from 302 to 660 vehicles per hour.

Daily vehicle volume entering the pick-up lanes fell 13.5%, from 8,124 to 7,024 vehicles.

KLIA senior general manager for passenger experience Abd Hasman Abd Muhimin said the improvements reflect the airport’s commitment to a smoother passenger pick-up journey.

“At KLIA, every part of the passenger journey matters, including the experience of getting to and from the airport,” he said.

“By providing passengers with a comfortable indoor space to wait and giving drivers clearer timeframes, we are seeing better compliance, faster vehicle turnover and improved traffic flow.”

The RM2 fee now applies uniformly across both KLIA terminals.

READ MORE: KLIA Spent Millions Upgrading Its Pick-Up Zone, Now Passengers Are Footing The Bill

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