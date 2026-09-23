Ismail, Exco Set To Meet Tunku Nadzaruddin Amid Negeri Sembilan Royal Dispute

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Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Ismail Lasim and the state executive council (Exco) are scheduled to meet Tunku Nadzaruddin Tuanku Ja’afar today, amid the ongoing constitutional dispute over the state’s royal institution.

The meeting, scheduled for 9am at the Tuanku Ja’afar Royal Gallery, is understood to be a courtesy and familiarisation session.

The meeting is also expected to be attended by the Undang Yang Empat, Tunku Besar Tampin and Datuk Shahbandar Sungai Ujong.

However, as of 9.13am, neither Tunku Nadzaruddin nor Ismail had been seen at the venue, according to a Kosmo report.

It is understood that Ismail and the Exco members were holding discussions at another location before attending the scheduled meeting.

The development comes amid an escalating dispute over the position of Yang di-Pertuan Besar Negeri Sembilan.

READ MORE: Tuanku Muhriz Remains Negri Sembilan Ruler As AGC Declares April Proclamation Invalid

The state government leadership has recognised Tunku Nadzaruddin as the Yang di-Pertuan Besar, despite the position being held by Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir.

Exco Suspends Two Senior State Officials

The latest development follows the Negeri Sembilan Exco’s decision yesterday to suspend state secretary Datuk Mohd Zafir Ibrahim and state legal adviser Datuk Muzalmah Mustapha Kamal with immediate effect.

Ismail said the decision was unanimously made at a special Exco meeting.

State financial officer Datuk Masri Razali was named to perform the duties of state secretary, while lawyer Fahmi Adilah would handle legal advisory duties pending the appointment of permanent replacements.

However, the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) subsequently said the Exco had no legal authority to suspend the two officials.

The AGC said matters involving their appointments, including suspension, fall under the jurisdiction of the Public Services Commission and Judicial and Legal Service Commission respectively, as provided under Article 37 of the Laws of the Constitution of Negeri Sembilan 1959.

Royal Dispute Deepens

The suspension came days after Tuanku Muhriz revoked the appointments of 10 state executive councillors, with Ismail maintaining that the existing Exco line-up remained valid.

The palace had said the Exco members breached their oath of office through their actions and statements relating to the recognition of Tunku Nadzaruddin.

Ismail, however, disputed the revocation, saying he had neither been consulted nor advised on the removal of the Exco members.

The AGC had earlier maintained that the state government and Exco could not unilaterally remove the Yang di-Pertuan Besar, saying the matter must be resolved through the constitutional and legal process.

READ MORE: Tuanku Muhriz Revokes Negeri Sembilan Exco Appointments With Immediate Effect

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