Weak Earthquake Detected Off Batu Pahat

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A weak earthquake measuring 4.4 magnitude on the Richter scale was detected off the coast of Batu Pahat, Johor earlier today (22 September), according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

MetMalaysia said the earthquake occurred at 4.55pm, with its epicentre located at 1.7° North and 102.7° East.

The epicentre was located 27 kilometres southwest of Batu Pahat, at a depth of 10 kilometres.

According to MetMalaysia, tremors from the earthquake may have been felt around Batu Pahat, Johor.

On social media, some reported feeling tremors in Melaka as well.

Slight tremors were also reported in Selangor.

The department said it would continue monitoring the situation.

The earthquake was classified as a weak earthquake, with no tsunami warning or threat reported in MetMalaysia’s statement.

Malaysia does occasionally experience local earthquakes, particularly in areas associated with active faults.

MetMalaysia notes that while tremors felt along the west coast of Peninsular Malaysia can originate from major earthquakes in Sumatra and the Andaman Sea, local earthquakes can also occur within the peninsula.

This is not the first earthquake recorded off Batu Pahat this year. A magnitude 3.2 earthquake was detected off the coast on 14 March, while another magnitude 3.1 earthquake occurred in the area on 4 April.

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