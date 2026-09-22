PAS Members Told To Prioritise Party Duties Before Najib Solidarity Fund

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

PAS members have been urged to prioritise their responsibilities to the party before contributing to efforts to help former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak pay the RM50 million fine required under his conditional pardon to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest.

PAS treasurer Datuk Iskandar Abdul Samad said members should first contribute to the party’s priorities, including the construction fund for the PAS central complex near Putrajaya, which is estimated to cost about RM50 million.

“Among them is contributing to the fund to build the PAS central complex, which will be constructed near Putrajaya,” he was quoted as saying by FMT.

The former Selangor state exco also said party members were expected to contribute to the Infaq Istiqamah programme as well as their respective PAS divisions and branches.

PAS Leaves Najib Contributions To Members

On Sept 19, PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the party would leave it to individual members to decide whether to contribute to the solidarity fund for Najib.

Tuan Ibrahim was also confident the RM50 million could be raised.

READ MORE: Najib Gets House Arrest Until 2028 Under Conditional Pardon

Najib was granted a conditional pardon by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia on Sept 18, allowing him to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest until Aug 23, 2028, subject to payment of a RM50 million fine.

The decision was made at the 64th meeting of the Pardons Board for the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.